Myomo to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in September

Paul Gudonis, chairman and chief executive officer, and David Henry, chief financial officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the HC Wainwright 26 th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 9-11, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Management’s presentation will be available for viewing beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on September 9 th , and one-on-one meetings with investors will be held virtually on September 9 th and 11 th . Visit www.hcwevents.com/annualconference to register for the conference to view the presentation or request a meeting,

David Henry will host one-on-one meetings at the Lake Street 8th Annual Best Ideas Growth "Big 8" Conference at the Yale Club in New York on September 12, 2024. This conference consists of one-on-one meetings between Company management and investors. Visit https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com or contact your Lake Street representative to participate in the conference.

About Myomo, Inc.

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device in the U.S. that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

