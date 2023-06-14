Myomo To Participate in the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference Hosted by M-Vest

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, announces that management will be participating in the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference hosted by M-Vest on Tuesday June 20, 2023. Paul Gudonis, Myomo’s chairman and chief executive officer, and David Henry, Myomo’s chief financial officer, will be participating in a fireside chat hosted by Maxim Group Executive Managing Director of Research Anthony V. Vendetti beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up here to become an M-Vest member.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

Contacts

Myomo:

ir@myomo.com

LHA Investor Relations:

Kim Sutton Golodetz



kgolodetz@lhai.com

212-838-3777