<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Myomo To Participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference
Business Wire

Myomo To Participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, announces that management will presenting at the 35th Annual Roth Conference, March 13-14, 2023 at The Ritz-Carlton, Dana Point, Calif. David Henry, Myomo’s chief financial officer will participate in a “Fireside Chat” on Monday, March 13th at 1:30 p.m. PT and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. A live webcast of the presentation will be available here and will also be archived in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

Contacts

Myomo:
ir@myomo.com

LHA Investor Relations:
Kim Sutton Golodetz

kgolodetz@lhai.com
212-838-3777

Articoli correlati

Eventbrite to Participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform, today announced that Julia...
Continua a leggere

Grindr Reports Revenue Growth of 34% in Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Grindr Inc. Reports 2022 Q4 and Full Year 2022 Earnings Results 2022 Full Year Operating Income of $13 Million and...
Continua a leggere

Nutanix Reports Selected Preliminary Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Reports 23% YoY ACV Billings Growth and Record Free Cash Flow Margin Raises Fiscal Year 2023 Revenue and ACV Billings...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Eventbrite to Participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Business Wire