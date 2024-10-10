Myomo to Participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that Paul Gudonis, president and chief executive officer, and David Henry, chief financial officer, will participate in a “Fireside Chat” at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit. The virtual summit is being presented by Maxim Group LLC, from October 15th to 17th. Mr. Gudonis and Mr. Henry will be interviewed by Anthony Vendetti, Maxim’s Executive Managing Director of Research and Senior Healthcare Analyst on Wednesday, October 16th at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.





Maxim Senior Analysts will host a wide range of biotechnology, diagnostic, medical device, and healthcare information technology companies in a series of presentations and interactive discussions with CEOs and key management.

Management is available for 1×1 meetings with investors. Please contact Kim Golodetz at LHA Investor Relations to schedule a meeting.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device in the U.S. that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

