MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company™, Acquires Lender Marketing Automation Provider Volly

Volly acquisition furthers MyHome’s mission of taking time and cost out of mortgage and real estate transactions

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Williston Financial Group® (WFG®), a Portland-based, full-service provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide, announced today that its marketing and technology subsidiary, MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company™ (MyHome), has completed the acquisition of Volly, a leading national provider of dynamic technology and marketing services for banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders.





Since its launch in 2004, Volly has been providing cutting-edge technology and versatile, personalized marketing solutions for the nation’s largest lenders. Volly’s comprehensive marketing automation suite and exceptional creative services team help lenders capture and convert new business faster and retain customers for life. One-third of the nation’s top 30 banks currently work with Volly to capture leads, convert prospects, and retain customers with greater efficiency.

A pioneer in online closing and collaboration, MyHome launched its signature platform in 2015 with the goal of taking time and cost out of the real estate process for all participants, and has continued to extend its vision of supporting homeownership professionals through all phases of customer engagement. The Volly acquisition expands MyHome’s solutions for mortgage lead generation, conversion, and retention, all of which are vital to ensuring lenders’ sustained success.

“Since inception, both WFG and MyHome™ have been dedicated to providing transparency and empowerment to all mortgage transaction participants,” said Williston Financial Group President and CEO Steve Ozonian. “As the digital transformation of our industry accelerates, we’re committed to acquiring and building solutions that help us further expand our reach and achieve the next stage of our mission to transform and streamline the real estate experience for all constituents.”

MyHome President Marty Frame added, “Our mission at MyHome is to create continuous value for real estate, mortgage, and title industry professionals, and the consumers they serve. We’re doing this by building, acquiring, and partnering with industry-leading solutions to bring together all phases of the real estate transaction. The acquisition of Volly fits with this vision, as Volly helps lenders simplify lead generation, conversion, and customer retention, while creating an excellent experience for their customers.”

Volly’s services will be offered through WFG Enterprise Solutions, which provides comprehensive, customizable services for lenders of all sizes, including appraisal management and valuation services, title and settlement services, default services, and now CRM, sales enablement, and portfolio retention tools.

On joining MyHome, Volly CEO Katharine Loveland said, “At Volly we are passionate about helping our customers capture and convert new business faster and retain their customers for life. Now, as part of the MyHome team, we are excited to amplify our product innovation and extend our reach to serve even more lenders at a time when acquiring and retaining business is more critical than ever.”

For more information about the WFG family of companies, contact WFG Enterprise Solutions SVP Dan Bailey at dbailey@wfgls.com or 805-915-5210, and visit wfgtitle.com, myhome.com and myvolly.com.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to Volly’s parent, Mortgage Tech Holdings, on the transaction.

About Williston Financial Group®

Williston Financial Group® (WFG®) is the Portland, Oregon-based parent company of several national title insurance and settlement services providers, including WFG® Lender Services and WFG National Title Insurance Company®. One of only six national underwriters, WFG achieved a national footprint faster than any title insurance provider in history. The WFG family of companies offers full-service title insurance and settlement services for use in residential and commercial mortgage and real estate transactions nationwide. For more information, visit www.wfgtitle.com.

About MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company™

MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company™ (MyHome), is dedicated to creating continuous value for homeownership professionals and the consumers they serve. A pioneer in online transaction collaboration, MyHome is growing its platform to make real estate services more connected, efficient, and secure. MyHome elevates the real estate experience by integrating the systems where homeownership professionals work, automating the flow of information, and keeping them engaged with their clients. For more information, please visit myhome.com.

About Volly

Since 2004, Volly has been a cutting-edge technology and versatile marketing partner for the country’s biggest lenders. One-third of the top 30 banks in the U.S. partner with Volly to more efficiently capture leads, convert prospects, and retain customers. For more information, visit www.myvolly.com or call (866) 435-7050.

Contacts

Darcy Patch



VP Marketing, Enterprise Solutions



MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company™



dpatch@myhome.com

(714) 305-0136