MyHeritage Acquires MesAieux.com

Global family history company MyHeritage strengthens its foothold in Canada with the acquisition of Quebec genealogy company MesAieux.com





QUEBEC CITY & LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MyHeritage—MyHeritage, the leading global family history platform, announced today the acquisition of MesAieux.com, a popular family history service specializing in French Canadian genealogy. This is the 13th acquisition by MyHeritage. In August 2021, MyHeritage acquired Filae, the leading genealogy service in France. With the addition of MesAieux.com, these acquisitions bolster the company’s leadership position in the global genealogy market and secure its prominence in the Francophone world.

Founded in 2004, MesAieux.com has grown to become Quebec’s most popular family history service, with over one million users. The website offers an online family tree builder with automated features to add ancestors, based on a proprietary algorithm for French phonetics developed by the company. MesAieux.com is also home to approximately 15 million historical records from Canada, primarily from Quebec, and several exclusive collections.

Founded in 2003, MyHeritage has developed one of the world’s leading family history platforms. Powered by unique technologies and AI features, MyHeritage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide and is available in 42 languages. MyHeritage users have collectively created tens of millions of family trees, and the platform is home to a vast collection of 20.8 billion historical records from all over the world.

“We are delighted to welcome MesAieux.com to the MyHeritage family,” said Gilad Japhet, Founder and CEO of MyHeritage. “Canadian genealogists will have much to gain from the combination of the two companies. We’ve been impressed with MesAieux.com’s accomplishments, and this acquisition reinforces our commitment to expanding the resources for French-speaking genealogists. Together we remain committed to the mission of helping everyone discover and preserve their family history for the benefit of future generations.”

“MyHeritage’s technologies are outstanding, and the company continues to make its mark as a global leader in family history,” said Jean Trudel, Founder and CEO of MesAieux.com. “Their innovative spirit, know-how, and global footprint will strengthen our brand and deliver even greater value to genealogists in Canada and abroad.”

As a MyHeritage company, MesAieux.com will soon benefit from MyHeritage’s resources and technological expertise, which will facilitate the publication of new historical record collections and provide greater value to MesAieux.com users, who will be introduced to the wide array of MyHeritage services. All historical record content from MesAieux.com will soon be published on MyHeritage, and its users will benefit from the capabilities of MyHeritage’s innovative tree-to-tree and tree-to-record matching technologies.

Privacy Guarantee

MyHeritage has a strong privacy framework that includes a strict commitment to the privacy of users’ data, making it unique among the major genealogy companies. Its privacy policy states unequivocally that MyHeritage will never sell or license personal data and genetic data to any third party.

About MyHeritage

MyHeritage is the leading global platform for family history. With billions of historical records and family tree profiles, and with sophisticated matching technologies, MyHeritage gives users the joy of discovering their past and empowering their future. MyHeritage is the most popular family history service and DNA test in Europe, and is trusted by tens of millions of users worldwide. The MyHeritage DNA test is an at-home DNA test that reveals ethnic origins and finds new relatives based on shared DNA. The DNA results are seamlessly integrated with the family trees on the platform. MyHeritage offers a large variety of products and features for genealogists of every level. These include automatic matching technologies and world-class photo tools that are based on AI. www.myheritage.com

About MesAieux.com

MesAieux.com (also known as YourFolks.com in English) is a Quebec-based family business founded 20 years ago to make genealogy simple and reliable. Its initial mission was to build a reliable database with exclusive services to help people with ancestors from Quebec find them rapidly. MesAieux.com is a leader in Canadian genealogy, serving more than 1,000,000 members, both experienced researchers and beginners. MesAieux.com provides its members with simplified tools and professional quality products. Those who have little time to spend on their genealogy love it because they can build their family tree in a few clicks. Its database covers Quebec as well as other places where French-Canadians have migrated and includes Canadian birth, marriage and death records, as well as obituaries and censuses. MesAieux.com is renowned for the quality of its data and its customer service, which is courteous, prompt, and professional. www.mesaieux.com

