MyGuava Launches Digital Skins with Visa, Offering a Fresh Approach to Card Personalisation in the UK

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#application—MyGuava is excited to announce the launch of its new Digital Skins for Visa cards, becoming the first in the UK to offer such comprehensive card personalisation. With over 70 unique designs available – spanning vibrant patterns, artistic themes, nature, sports, and more – there is something to suit every interest and personality, all easily accessible through the MyGuava App.





The MyGuava App, a flagship product of Guavapay, is designed to cater to the diverse financial needs of users from various backgrounds. The App offers accounts in 20 currencies, local and global transfers, along with multicurrency virtual and physical debit cards. Users benefit from cashback on eligible purchases, have the option to purchase discounted gift cards from top brands, and can easily manage shared finances with features like bill splitting, shared wallets, and in-app chat functions.

With MyGuava’s Digital Skins, users can now transform their digital Visa cards to reflect their individual style, enhancing both functionality and personal expression. The App provides access to over 70 unique skins, offering an extensive selection of themes, including UK-inspired designs, flags, pets, sports, natural landscapes, travel destinations, and various patterns – allowing each user to find a design that truly resonates with them.

Users can simply change the look of their virtual cards in the App, which will also apply to their digital wallet, making every payment or financial transaction a fun experience.

Kamal Hasanov, Group CEO of MyGuava, commented, “At MyGuava, our mission is to drive financial inclusion forward while maintaining a strong focus on client satisfaction. By consistently integrating cutting-edge technology, we ensure that our products and solutions remain at the forefront of innovation. We are immensely proud to introduce this extensive range of digital skins to the UK market, setting a new standard in personalising financial tools.”

For more information about MyGuava Digital Skins and other features, visit their website or download the MyGuava App today.

The MyGuava application is owned and operated by Guavapay Limited, a company registered in England with company number 10601900 and its registered address at Salisbury House, 29 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 5QQ, United Kingdom. Guavapay Limited is registered with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom as a Small Electronic Money Institution with reference number 900888. Guavapay Limited’s ICO registration number is ZA274504.

