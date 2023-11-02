MyDirectives’ Senior VP Lisa Nelson Honored with the Prestigious HL7 “Volunteer of the Year” Award

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MyDirectives’ Senior Vice President of Enterprise Integrations Lisa Nelson has been honored with the prestigious HL7 Volunteer of the Year Award. HL7 (http://www.hl7.org), or Health Level Seven, are a range of global standards that form a comprehensive framework for the transfer, sharing and integration of clinical and administrative health data between applications. The award, presented by the not-for-profit Health Level Seven International Organization, recognizes individuals who have made noteworthy contributions towards this goal.









Nelson’s extensive work with HL7 has included the development of implementation guides (IGs) for both Clinical Document Architecture (CDA) and Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR). She has co-authored and contributed significantly to the development of numerous IGs including Consolidated CDA for Clinical Notes and its Companion Guide, as well as the CDA Personal Advance Care Plan IG and its sister guide in the FHIR space, the Advance Directives Interoperability IG. Nelson was also the technical lead for the Gravity Project when it was founded in 2018 and was an early supporter in the creation of the Patient Empowerment work group. As the co-founder of the CDA Management Group, Nelson continues to be a driving force in the maturation of the standards product management process at HL7.

In presenting the award to Nelson, her work was recognized as being “pivotal in the development of standards for the advance care planning community” and for “establishing a technology roadmap for the use and exchange of advance care planning information and for making it possible for advance care planning data elements to be recognized as part of the United States Core Data for Interoperability – the nation’s highest priority for standardized exchange.”

“Much of what has been accomplished in recent years by HL7 would not have happened without the efforts of volunteers such as Lisa,” said Scott Brown, President and CEO of MyDirectives. “She is a nationally-recognized leader and key innovator who has helped shape a shared vision for interoperability. Her fingerprints are all over the work that has been done on advance directives, portable medical orders, and care plans at HL7. We are so proud of her accomplishments and delighted to see her honored in this way.”

Nelson joined MyDirectives earlier this year after working with the company for many years in a collaborative capacity. Now a key member of the MyDirectives management team, Nelson’s efforts focus on the integration of the MyDirectives Solutions™ suite into electronic health and medical records, as well as a variety of health information exchanges. “ADVault is deeply committed to interoperability and to the ability for providers and emergency responders to access advance directives and portable medical orders like POLST,” said Nelson. “I love the opportunity to merge my career-long devotion to interoperability standards with a great organization that shares my passion and mission.”

Nelson joins an impressive roster of past recipients of HL7’s Volunteer of the Year Award. Notable innovators in the healthcare information technology standardization space receiving this award include Grahame Grieve, Keith Boone, Bryn Rhodes, Eric Hass, Brett Marquard, and Stan Huff.

