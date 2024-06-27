MyDirectives® Announces Key Additions to Senior Leadership Team

Ron Wozny joins as Senior Vice President, Marketing and Business Development

Jessica Zan named Senior Director of Clinical Implementations

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#acp—MyDirectives, the leading innovator in digital advance care planning (ACP), is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Wozny as senior vice president of marketing and business development and Jessica Zan, RN, BSN, MAMFC, as senior director of clinical implementations. These strategic additions to the leadership team are set to drive the company’s next phase of growth and enhance its commitment to improving patient care through the effective use of digital advanced healthcare decisions documents such as advance directives.









Ron Wozny brings over 20 years of experience in marketing, business development, sales operations, and strategic partnerships within the healthcare industry. Most recently, he was senior vice president of marketing and sales operations for HealthSmart, the largest independent third-party administrator for self-funded health plans, where he orchestrated and scaled holistic integrated marketing programs and demand generation campaigns that contributed to 80% revenue growth over five years. His proven track record of driving growth and building successful brands will be invaluable as MyDirectives continues to expand its footprint.

“I am excited to join MyDirectives at such a pivotal time,” said Wozny. “The company’s dedication to empowering individuals with their healthcare choices is inspiring, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to amplify our message and grow our partnerships. As we continue to expand the scope of our digital ACP solutions, we will ensure that more people have access to the tools they need to communicate their healthcare preferences clearly and effectively.”

Jessica Zan brings over 15 years of clinical experience and expertise in healthcare implementations and has a deep understanding of the complexities of patient care and the importance of effective communication in healthcare settings. Prior to joining MyDirectives, she was director of IT applications – ambulatory for INTEGRIS Health in Oklahoma, directing EHR applications to meet operational needs and align improvements. She also had leadership roles in advance care planning and palliative care coordination, as well as hands-on clinical experience at INTEGRIS. In her role at MyDirectives, Jessica will advise the company’s customers and the healthcare industry on implementing ACP, from workflows, to training, to governance, and technology issues, to ensure successful use of MyDirectives’ ACP solutions.

“It’s an honor to join MyDirectives, a company that is truly transforming the landscape of advance care planning,” said Zan. “My clinical background has always been driven by a commitment to patient-centered care, and I am eager to contribute to the implementation of solutions that support patients, families, healthcare providers, and healthcare payers in making informed and compassionate decisions. Advance care planning is the heart of my passion in healthcare, and I am thrilled to be returning to it as full-time work.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Ron and Jessica to our team,” said Scott Brown, president and CEO for MyDirectives. “Their extensive experience and shared passion for improving patient outcomes align perfectly with our mission at MyDirectives. Ron’s expertise in marketing and business development will be instrumental as we expand our reach and partnerships with industry leaders like Five Wishes and the National POLST Collaborative. Jessica’s clinical background and leadership in healthcare implementations will ensure our enterprise ACP solutions continue to lead the market and meet the highest standards of patient care. Together, they will help MyDirectives drive innovation and make a significant impact in empowering our clients to better deliver true person-centered care.”

MyDirectives is the premier provider of digital advance care planning (ACP) solutions and highly secure, cloud-based storage for anytime, anywhere access across the healthcare continuum. Our free online tool allows individuals to create ACP documents in their own words or upload existing ACP documents and portable medical order forms (POLST) in a secure, online repository. MyDirectives for Clinicians™ enables care team members to lead guided ACP discussions with their patients. With MyDirectives, payers and providers can track business insights, quality measure achievement, and CMS regulatory compliance reporting integration, while hospital and healthcare systems can easily access a patient’s ACP documents or portable medical order forms through their EHR. To learn more, follow MyDirectives on LinkedIn and X, or visit www.mydirectives.com.

