MyCase Transforms the Invoice Management Cycle with Split Billing

AUSTIN, Texas—MyCase, a leading law practice management software designed for the modern law firm, announced today its new split billing feature for law firms managing invoices. This new feature fully automates the division of invoices and modernizes the billing process for firms with complex financial management needs. MyCase Split Billing is designed to transform how law firms manage payments involving multiple clients and minimize the risk of human error.





According to the 2024 LawPay and MyCase Legal Industry Report, 78% of respondents reported that their firm captured additional billable hours each week using online tracking software increasing revenue. MyCase’s split billing software takes a step further by giving firms the confidence to protect their bottom line, minimizing the risk of revenue loss and potential billing disputes. By fully automating the billing process, MyCase enhances firms’ operational efficiency and frees up valuable time to concentrate more on their cases and clients.”

With Split Billing, law firms can effortlessly assign invoices by percentage, ensuring that clients receive clear invoices that reflect their portion of the costs. Key benefits of MyCase’s Split Billing include:

Clear Client Communication: Confusing invoices leads to payment delays and strained client relationships. Split Billing provides law firm clients with crystal-clear, easy-to-understand invoices that reflect their portion of the costs, helping to build trust and reducing client follow-up on billing issues.

Automated Invoicing: Eliminate the manual work and potential human errors that come with managing complex, multi-party billing. Split Billing automates the entire process, ensuring each invoice is accurately divided and tracked, so law firms can focus on higher-value work instead of tedious administrative tasks.

Faster Payments: With Split Billing's streamlined process, law firms will reduce bottlenecks and get paid faster. Automated reminders, accurate invoices, and clear payment responsibilities mean fewer delays and more reliable cash flow, ensuring law firms stay on top of financials without the headache.

“MyCase Split Billing is the latest example of our dedication to simplifying the lives of our customers with automation, improving their cashflow and helping them get paid faster,” said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of AffiniPay, parent company of MyCase. “Our legal tech stack continues to empower firms to manage their billing processes more efficiently and take full control of their financial operations all on one complete platform.”

The launch of MyCase Split Billing comes on the heels of MyCase’s New AI Conversational Interface, updates and enhancements to the MyCase Accounting module, and an Immigration Add-On powered by Docketwise. For more information, please visit: here.

About MyCase

MyCase, an AffiniPay company, is complete legal practice management software designed for the modern law firm. MyCase covers the entire client lifecycle with Lead Management, Case Management, Billing and Invoicing, and Robust Reporting. It includes market-leading features such as integrated Payments, 2-way text messaging, and the MyCase Client Portal to centralize client communication and share files securely. In 2022, MyCase was acquired by AffiniPay, parent company of LawPay, the market-leading legal payments platform. The AffiniPay family of brands includes MyCase, CASEpeer, Docketwise, and LawPay. Learn more at www.mycase.com.

