MyCase Revolutionizes Legal Tech Offerings, Streamlining Firms’ Business Operations With Public API, Recharge and Reconciliation

“We are very excited to reveal the cutting edge lineup of new product updates under the MyCase platform for legal professionals,” said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of AffiniPay, parent company of MyCase.“This is a significant step in MyCases’ efforts to equip professionals with solutions that increase workflow productivity.”

Open API

According to the 2023 MyCase Benchmark Report, 23% of attorneys need access to additional features due to multiple practice areas. Today, MyCase announced the release of its open API, allowing customers to integrate MyCase with their other software applications.

A public API reduces the complexity of managing and sharing data across disparate systems giving MyCase customers a more flexible, tailored and efficient experience. With access to the API, MyCase customers will be able to connect more apps to the MyCase platform. This will allow for increased data sharing, better case organization and complete automated workflow processes.

Access to MyCase’s open API is available to all customers on the Advanced Tier of MyCase, and certified consultants are available to assist with implementation.

Reconciliation of LawPay Payments to MyCase Invoices & Recharge Cards On File

Today, MyCase announced two additional features:

Reconciliation of LawPay payments

The ability to recharge cards on file

These two new features eliminate the challenges of using a third party payment processor by taking advantage of LawPay’s billing capabilities within the MyCase platform. Attorneys can now simplify their reconciliation process and charge previously billed clients without having to re-request sensitive information. These product enhancements from MyCase ensure billing accuracy and help attorneys remain competitive in a growing digital market. MyCase is now the only LawPay-integrated legal practice management system with recharge and reconciliation capabilities.

The news follows the announcement of the MyCase integration with workflow automation software, Zapier. For more information about MyCase please visit mycase.com.

