MyBankTracker Provides Financial Tips for Workers Who Plan to Quit

A guide on financial preparedness for those looking to resign or change jobs

FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#banking–Quitting a job can be a risky proposition, and oftentimes people must weigh career fulfillment against current finances. When someone hates their job, it’s often hard to think about the financial ramifications of quitting. However, it’s necessary to ensure they don’t end up creating a different kind of stress in their lives.





To help workers understand how switching jobs can impact their finances, MyBankTracker.com releases the guide, 4 Questions to Answer Before Switching Jobs That Indicate You’re Ready to Quit.

In the guide, MyBankTracker discusses how people can determine if they can afford taking a position that pays less than the one they hate. In addition, there’s information on how to weigh the potential for upward mobility that may lead to increased earnings, and the impact a good benefits package can have on finances.

“It’s a common mistake to quit without looking at the entire financial picture, especially when done so amid workplace frustration or discontent,” says Simon Zhen, chief research analyst for MyBankTracker. “Our guide provides information about all the financial considerations that should be top of mind when considering a career move.”

Zhen is available to answer questions about this guide, as well as general information on financial preparedness.

About MyBankTracker

MyBankTracker is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. MyBankTracker is a member of the company’s expert research and publishing division.

MyBankTracker is an independent comparison website helping consumers make smart banking and financial decisions. The mission is to match consumers to their perfect bank by providing and tracking in-depth information on more than 5,000 banks, credit unions and financial products. Using a combination of technology and money management expertise, MBT provides personal finance comparison tools and educates consumers to optimize their relationships with banks and lenders.

Twitter: @mybanktracker



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mybanktracker

Contacts

Charlene Arsenault



Public Relations Associate



+1 650-578-6845



carsenault@quinstreet.com

LinkedIn