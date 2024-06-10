MVMNT Launches New TMS Pricing Tiers to Support Freight Brokers of All Sizes

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TMS–MVMNT, a leading transportation management system (TMS) for full truckload freight brokers, is excited to announce new pricing tiers designed to cater to brokers at every stage of growth. This new structure includes a Free tier for emerging brokers, a Growth tier for scaling businesses, and an Enterprise tier for the largest brokerages with advanced needs.









Free Tier: Empowering New and Emerging Brokers

MVMNT’s new Free tier is for emerging freight brokers. Unlike other free plans that limit functionality, MVMNT’s Free tier provides full access to all features, integrations, and automation tools. Specific features of the Free tier include:

QuickBooks Integration: Streamline your accounting processes by seamlessly integrating with bi-directional QuickBooks AR/AP integration.

DAT Load Board Integration: Access, control and automate functions of the DAT load board directly from the MVMNT TMS.

Growth Tier: Supporting Brokers as they scale

For brokers who are scaling their operations, the Growth tier offers a comprehensive solution at a reasonable cost, starting at $249/month for three up to three users and $79/month for each additional user. Specific features of the Growth tier include:

Automated Commission Management: Simplify your payroll with automated commission calculations and payments.

Enterprise Tier: Advanced Solutions for Large Brokerages

MVMNT’s Enterprise tier is tailored to the largest brokers who require enhanced security and features. This tier includes Single Sign-On (SSO), fine-grain permissions, advanced reporting capabilities, and dedicated professional services support. Additionally, the Enterprise tier offers extensive customization options, including:

Custom Integrations: Integrate the MVMNT TMS with your existing systems and workflows.

Custom Module Development: Develop bespoke modules to address your unique operational needs.

Customization Options: Tailor the TMS to fit your specific business processes and requirements.

It is designed to meet the complex needs of large-scale operations, ensuring they have the robust infrastructure needed to thrive.

“Our Free tier empowers new brokers with essential tools and integrations, allowing them to compete effectively from day one,” said Caro Krissman, Chief Executive Officer at MVMNT.

Join the growing number of freight brokers who trust MVMNT to streamline their operations. Visit our website to learn more about our new pricing tiers and start leveraging the power of MVMNT’s TMS today.

About MVMNT TMS

MVMNT TMS is dedicated to providing innovative solutions. Our platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and drive growth. With the introduction of our new pricing tiers, we are reaffirming our commitment to supporting brokers at every stage of their journey.

The MVMNT Group Inc.



Caro Krissman

tel:+1 708-501-5503



maddie@mvmnt.io