Mux Announces Integration with New Relic for All-in-One Streaming Video Observability

Mux Data made available in the New Relic platform will provide engineering and operations teams a unified view across the entire customer video experience

AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IBC Show – Mux, the leading provider of online video infrastructure, announced an integration with New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, that delivers end-to-end visibility into streaming video products across platforms. Engineering and operations teams can now correlate Mux Data with application and infrastructure performance in the New Relic platform to quickly detect and troubleshoot issues, ensuring a consistently high Quality of Experience (QoE). This allows organizations to gain access to a comprehensive monitoring solution that covers the entire streaming workflow, leading to viewer engagement and customer retention.

With complex streaming workflows, it can be difficult to identify the root cause behind online streaming outages, like problems with rebuffering or video startup time—which can result from an issue with streaming or within the tech ecosystem, such as the app itself or its underlying infrastructure. The troubleshooting workflow is also made more difficult and time-consuming by the need to review across multiple data sets and tools. Integrating Mux with the New Relic unified data platform gives users a “single pane of glass” view of all the possible issues that might impact the viewer experience.

The Mux and New Relic integration allow users to:

Proactively improve service quality with alerts on signals, like viewer count changes and playback failures, correlated with client-side signals, like crashes and error rates.

with alerts on signals, like viewer count changes and playback failures, correlated with client-side signals, like crashes and error rates. Analyze user sessions in full detail , with a pre-built dashboard to see the complex interactions between the video player, content delivery network (CDN), client app, and backend services.

, with a pre-built dashboard to see the complex interactions between the video player, content delivery network (CDN), client app, and backend services. Monitor performance across devices with a rich, combined dataset of video analytics and data from web-based environments, mobile, Smart TVs, and Roku to unlock new insights about app and customer behavior.

“In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, errors and downtime can mean significant loss in revenue—so maintaining optimal viewer experiences and ensuring seamless backend operations are crucial for media and entertainment businesses,” said Manav Khurana, Chief Product Officer at New Relic. “Offering enhanced observability across the entire customer video experience, Mux and New Relic are together providing engineers the data needed to detect and resolve issues at lightning speed, ensuring a consistently high quality of experience without wasting time switching between tools.”

“Mux is deeply focused on empowering our customers to deliver the absolute best streaming experience to their viewers,” commented Mux CEO and Co founder, Jon Dahl. “By supercharging Mux Data with New Relic, we are creating a microscope-like experience for streaming app developers and operations teams. They get a full, detailed picture of the end-to-end streaming experience, including video playback and app performance.”

The Mux team will be talking to exhibitors at IBC2023 about its integration with New Relic on the Mux exhibiting stand (5.H48), between 15-18 September at the RAI in Amsterdam. For more information go to https://www.mux.com/ibc-2023.

The Mux integration with New Relic is available at no additional cost to all New Relic full platform users. To get started, check out the Mux Video Analytics quickstart for New Relic. For more information about the integration, visit New Relic blog and Mux blog.

About Mux:

Mux is video infrastructure for the internet, making it easy for development teams to build video into their products quickly, reliably, and at global scale. Thousands of companies like Paramount, Strava, HubSpot, Vimeo, and PBS rely on Mux’s APIs to deliver the highest quality video experiences — across on-demand, live, and real-time video — and get actionable data along the way. Founded in 2015 in San Francisco, Mux was built by experts in online video, including the creators of the biggest open-source video player on the web (Video.js), the largest transcoding service in the cloud (Zencoder), and the premier conference for video engineers (Demuxed). For more information visit www.mux.com or follow @MuxHQ.

