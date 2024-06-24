Music Industry Unites to Protect the Rights of Musicians amid the Growth of Generative AI Technology

More than fifty industry supporters now stand alongside Roland and Universal Music Group championing “The Principles For Music Creation With AI”

Newly supporting organizations include NAMM, Sydney University, BandLab Technologies, Splice, Native Instruments, Focusrite, Output, Beatport, Waves, Soundful, LANDR, Eventide, GPU Audio, and many more.

HAMAMATSU, Japan & SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–More than fifty prominent music companies, associations, and institutions globally have added their support to the “Principles for Music Creation with AI.” Introduced by Roland Corporation and Universal Music Group (UMG) in March, these Principles are a series of clarifying statements relating to the responsible use of AI in music creation, aiming to protect the essence of music—its human spirit.









Among the organizations endorsing the Principles are NAMM, Sydney University, BandLab Technologies, Splice, Native Instruments, Focusrite, Output, Beatport, Waves, Soundful, LANDR, Eventide, GPU Audio, and many more.

This is a major milestone—a shared philosophy around the application of AI in music creation. This coalition of music industry leadership is committed to adhering to ethical industry standards that protect human creativity, while also exploring innovative ways for AI to empower and support artists. Their alignment around the “Principles For Music Creation with AI” underscores a desire for transparency, equity, and proactive leadership in order to protect music creatives around the world.

As we usher in a new era of music creation, the emergence of AI-powered tools offers exciting opportunities but also presents significant risks. Therefore, a critical need to manage their impact responsibly is required. “The Principles For Music Creation With AI” were developed to address these challenges, establishing clear guidelines that emphasize the need for strong internal governance and broad industry support. By adhering to these Principles, the music industry can protect artistic integrity while harnessing AI’s transformative potential.

To promote greater adoption within the music industry, Roland, UMG, and other members strongly encourage additional organizations across the globe—including manufacturers, educators, associations, labels, and others—to officially endorse these Principles. The potential impact of alignment among music industry leaders cannot be understated and plays an invaluable role in shaping a responsible future for AI in music creation.

BandLab Technologies CEO and Co-Founder Meng Ru Kuok said, “We are at a pivotal moment in the evolution of music creation. As leaders, it is our responsibility to thoughtfully ensure that AI supports artists and respects their creative integrity. As we develop new tools, we must remember that technology is at its best when it enhances, not overshadows, human creativity.”

Splice CEO Kakul Srivastava said, “AI brings new opportunities to our industry and many musicians are being inspired by these tools. But this is a critical time to support responsibility around new technology and respect for the rights of creators everywhere. This is about the human at the center.”

“As with all technologies, the Focusrite Group desires to see AI become another toolset to further the creativity of artists vs. a threat to our industry,” said Focusrite PLC CEO Tim Carroll. “We are proud to support AI For Music and to do our part to help ensure this technology is used in a responsible manner.”

Gil Weinberg, Georgia Tech’s Founding Director of the Center for Music Technology, added, “I support the AI for Music Initiative where academia and industry could collaborate to create ways for AI to continue supporting human creativity, expression, and artistry.”

“For 124 years, NAMM has emphasized the importance of our industry working collectively to embrace new technologies,” said NAMM President and CEO John Mlynczak. “With AI being the newest technology in a long history of innovations and potential threats, we must work together to embrace principles that support human artistic expression, promote ethically trained technology, and ensure that new technologies and tools are used to strengthen our industry.”

“It’s great to see the music industry recognizing the need for an urgent response to the risks Generative AI poses toward human creativity,” said Paul McCabe, VP of R&D and Strategic Partnerships at Roland. “The Principles are proving to be a timely solution for a wide spectrum of music organizations, some with robust AI strategies already in place, and many more in various stages of discovery.”

Chris Horton, SVP, Strategic Technology at UMG, said, “We are pleased to see the growing list of Principle supporters from across the ecosystem of tools, services, educators, and services addressing the needs and interests of current and future artists. The scope of support reflected by all of these participating organizations clearly indicates emerging consensus about the importance of strongly advocating a thoughtful approach to AI adoption.”

The core “Principles for Music Creation with AI” are as follows:

We believe music is central to humanity.

We believe humanity and music are inseparable.

We believe that technology has long supported human artistic expression, and applied sustainably, AI will amplify human creativity.

We believe that human-created works must be respected and protected.

We believe that transparency is essential to responsible and trustworthy AI.

We believe the perspectives of music artists, songwriters, and other creators must be sought after and respected.

We are proud to help bring music to life.

To learn more about the “Principles For Music Creation with AI” and voice support, please visit aiformusic.info.

The press kit is available here.

About Roland Corporation

For more than 50 years, Roland’s innovative electronic musical instruments and multimedia products have fueled inspiration in artists and creators around the world. Embraced by hobbyists and professionals alike, the company’s trendsetting gear spans multiple categories, from pianos, synthesizers, guitar products, drum and percussion products, DJ controllers, audio/video solutions, gaming mixers, livestreaming products, and more. As technology evolves, Roland and its expanding family of brands, including BOSS, V-MODA, Drum Workshop (DW), PDP, Latin Percussion (LP), and Slingerland, continue to lead the way for music makers and creators, providing modern solutions and seamless creative workflows between hardware products, computers, and mobile devices. For more information, visit Roland.com or see your local Roland dealer. Follow Roland on Facebook, Twitter (@RolandGlobal), and Instagram (@RolandGlobal).

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group, please visit universalmusic.com.

