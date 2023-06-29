DUSSELDORF, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The small professional orchestra team “Minichestra” run by Minichestra Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Dai Odahara) will take on a music performance stage and music piece arrangement of the “Genshin Impact” at “Music from Teyvat: Minichestra plays Genshin Impact” stage on DoKomi 2023 in Düsseldorf, Germany on June 30, 2023.









”Genshin Impact” is a multi-platform open world RPG developed by miHoYo Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, President: Lee Seungten) and distributed on HoYoverse.

”Genshin Impact” was released in 2020, the number of downloads has exceeded 170 million worldwide, and has won numerous awards such as “Google Play Best of 2020”, “Japan Game Awards 2021”, and “The Game Awards 2021”.

“Minichestra”, which reproduces the music pieces of the “Genshin Impact” with its own arrangement this time, is a small Japanese professional orchestra team composed of five instruments: violin, cello, contrabass, flute, and piano. Young talented musicians who are active in Japan perform magnificent and sophisticated arrangements of various music genres, including anime songs and game music from Japan to the world.

”Minichestra” has performed as a guest appearance at the Japan event “JAPAN-TAG” and “Connichi” held in Germany. While Minichestra has received great acclaim from overseas, it’s been proactively working on regional tourism promotion with local governments by utilizing unique venues and taking initiatives about SDGs.

This ”Music from Teyvat: Minichestra plays Genshin Impact” performance will be held at the theater stage in the CCD Congress Center in the Messe Düsseldorf. Minichestra will play famous music pieces starting from “Genshin Impact Main Theme” and entice fans to the magnificent world of the “Genshin Impact”.

This will be the first time for Genshin Impact, which has exhibited at events around the world, to hold a live performance within the DoKomi 2023.

Stage:



June 30, 2023 14:00 (CET) Open / 14:20-15:00 (CET) Performance

Venue:



CCD Congress Center Düsseldorf Room 1



https://www.messe-duesseldorf.com/

Live Streaming:



https://www.twitch.tv/dokomitv

An employee of HoYoverse has said:

“HoYoverse is open for fans of Genshin Impact to play and interpret their music, which is a great support for creative people. It is exciting to hear the famous music of Genshin Impact in a different arrangement, which shows the true quality of these original Genshin Impact music pieces. The composition stands for itself, rather than relying on special effects or digital editing”.

“While a chamber orchestra never can match the grandiose sound of a full symphonic orchestra in general, it is very impressive how Minichestra captures the essence, the feeling, even the soul of each piece of the Genshin Impact with just a limited number of instruments, by their virtuoso playing skills but also their creative and original re-composing and arrangement skills and experiences”.

Please enjoy the beautiful and majestic stage woven by the music of the “Genshin Impact” and Minichestra.

Info about Genshin Impact:

