Munich Re Life US and Clareto Usher in Next-Level Efficiency in Life Insurance Underwriting with Automated EHR Summarizer

Industry-leading digital solution ensures efficient and accurate use of Electronic Health Record data for life insurance underwriting





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#lifeinsurance—Munich Re Life US and Clareto today announced a new digital solution, Automated EHR Summarizer, which provides an intelligent and intuitive synopsis of electronic health record (EHR) data in two formats: an easy-to-use human-readable html report and structured digital data for use in rules, models and analytics.

Automated EHR Summarizer extracts and normalizes EHR data directly from the source, highlights key points essential to underwriters and provides triage guidance. Reducing the burden of manual review of lengthy EHRs, it paves the way for a more streamlined and accurate picture of projected health trajectories in accelerated underwriting programs and is ideal for use in post-issue audit and light-touch underwriting.

“Automated EHR Summarizer helps life insurance carriers further align with customer expectations by enabling fast and accurate decision-making,” said June Quah, Vice President, Integrated Analytics, Munich Re North America Life. “This product leverages our leadership in risk assessment, technical expertise in data analytics—including artificial intelligence and natural language processing techniques–and access to an unparalleled EHR network to push the boundaries of digital transformation in the industry.”

“We believe this product will accelerate the adoption of EHRs and further streamline underwriting, benefiting both customers and carriers,” said Dave Dorans, CEO of Clareto, a Munich Re company and pioneer in digital health data. “With EHRs replacing more onerous and costly data sources, and Automated EHR Summarizer simplifying their use, we are bridging the gap between access to digital medical records and their practical use in the industry.”

Key advantages of Automated EHR Summarizer include:

Superior technology, built for life insurance : Automated EHR Summarizer applies artificial intelligence and natural language processing techniques to extract and structure EHR data for digital consumption in formats relevant to both automated and programmatic life insurance underwriting.

: Automated EHR Summarizer applies artificial intelligence and natural language processing techniques to extract and structure EHR data for digital consumption in formats relevant to both automated and programmatic life insurance underwriting. Underwriting expertise : Munich Re’s track record in superior risk assessment allows Automated EHR Summarizer to distill and deliver only the data that underwriters need for accurate decisioning, alleviating the need to sift through lengthy EHRs.

: Munich Re’s track record in superior risk assessment allows Automated EHR Summarizer to distill and deliver only the data that underwriters need for accurate decisioning, alleviating the need to sift through lengthy EHRs. Exclusive triage guidance : No other EHR product on the market provides triage guidance. Automated EHR Summarizer identifies clean EHR data that can bypass human review and save time.

: No other EHR product on the market provides triage guidance. Automated EHR Summarizer identifies clean EHR data that can bypass human review and save time. Native solution for EHRs : Automated EHR Summarizer was developed with EHRs in mind and uses fast healthcare interoperability resources (FHIR), the new interoperability standard for electronic health data mandated for use.

: Automated EHR Summarizer was developed with EHRs in mind and uses fast healthcare interoperability resources (FHIR), the new interoperability standard for electronic health data mandated for use. Flexibility for automated underwriting : As the industry shifts to automated decisioning, Automated EHR Summarizer is optimized for use in rule engines and scoring models.

: As the industry shifts to automated decisioning, Automated EHR Summarizer is optimized for use in rule engines and scoring models. Largest health data network: Source data exclusively from Clareto, the industry’s most established network of EHR data. Clareto’s EHR+ network currently covers over 240 million patients in 50 states and is continually expanding.

With adoption rates rising faster than any other digital health data, EHRs are poised to replace the attending physician statement as the leading source of medical data for underwriting in the future.

“Our team is investing in the future of the life insurance industry by using traditional and emerging data sources, AI and machine learning algorithms to develop solutions that increase capacity and accuracy and ultimately can help bridge the insurance gap. We will expand this product to include model scores and full risk class assessments based on EHR data points via alitheia, our instant decisioning platform,” added Quah.

Automated EHR Summarizer is available today. For further information, visit our web page.

Munich Re

Munich Re Life US is a leading US life reinsurer and part of Munich Re, one of the world’s leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions. The Group consists of the reinsurance and ERGO business segments, as well as the asset manager MEAG. Munich Re is globally active and operates in all lines of the insurance business. Since it was founded in 1880, Munich Re has been known for its unrivalled risk-related expertise and its sound financial position. It offers customers financial protection when faced with exceptional levels of damage – from the 1906 San Francisco earthquake to Hurricane Ian in 2022. Munich Re possesses outstanding innovative strength, which enables it to also provide coverage for extraordinary risks such as rocket launches, renewable energies or cyber risks. The Group is playing a key role in driving forward the digital transformation of the insurance industry, and in doing so has further expanded its ability to assess risks and the range of services that it offers. Its tailor-made solutions and close proximity to its customers make Munich Re one of the world’s most sought-after risk partners for businesses, institutions, and private individuals.

Clareto

Clareto, a Munich Re company, operates the largest healthcare interoperability network purpose-built for superior risk assessment via authorization-based disclosures. With connections to EHRs, HIEs, and other sources covering >70% of the US population, Clareto enables access to digital health data to transform underwriting, claims, and other business processes for the life insurance industry. The company’s EHR+ network offers a frictionless experience with no consumer involvement required, smart record retrieval to maximize protective value, algorithm-ready data for enhanced usability, and an open partner ecosystem featuring integrations with complementary solutions and services.

Clareto is a wholly owned subsidiary of Munich Re Life US, one of the leading life reinsurers in the United States. Through its partnership with Munich Re Life US, Clareto aims to provide life insurers with a new set of solutions that assist in the digitization of underwriting processes — driving quicker decisions, greater policyholder satisfaction, and new business growth.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the management of Munich Re. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements given here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation and performance of our Company. The Company assumes no liability to update these forward-looking statements or to make them conform to future events or developments.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Daisy Okas



Munich Re Life US



(646) 940-8663



DOkas@munichre.com

Stephanie Blank



FGS



(917) 593-2907



stephanie.blank@fgsglobal.com