Mundial Media Unveils Cadmus 2.0: A Breakthrough in AI-Powered Contextual Advertising for Multicultural Audiences

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mundial Media, the leader in AI-driven multicultural advertising, today announced the launch of Cadmus 2.0, the next-generation evolution of its proprietary cookieless hyper-contextual engine.

Cadmus AI is the first and only contextual intelligence platform specifically designed to reach all audiences with a unique focus on multicultural targeting. It leverages real-time AI analysis to deliver culturally resonant advertising at scale. Since its inception, Cadmus AI has processed over 28 billion words, 1.6 billion sentences, and 3 billion page layouts, generating over 2 billion actionable data points. The latest Cadmus 2.0 enhancements introduce:

Enhanced Multicultural Targeting : New text extraction techniques enable granular segmentation for hyper-relevant, culturally nuanced messaging, fostering deeper engagement and brand loyalty.

: New text extraction techniques enable granular segmentation for hyper-relevant, culturally nuanced messaging, fostering deeper engagement and brand loyalty. Advanced Contextual Analysis : Sophisticated, real-time AI algorithms place ad placements in highly relevant, brand-safe content environments, optimizing performance and effectiveness.

: Sophisticated, real-time AI algorithms place ad placements in highly relevant, brand-safe content environments, optimizing performance and effectiveness. Precision Targeting Model: Improved accuracy in sub-segment identification minimizes wasted ad spend and maximizes ROI, helping brands connect with the right consumers.

A New Standard in AI-Powered Multicultural Advertising

Exclusive to Mundial Media, Cadmus AI sets a new industry benchmark by analyzing over 2 billion real-time touchpoints and assessing tone, imagery, and context with oversight from multicultural engineers. Every campaign maintains cultural integrity while delivering measurable performance outcomes.

“Cadmus 2.0 represents the future of multicultural advertising—where AI meets cultural intelligence,” said Tony Gonzalez, CEO & Co-Founder of Mundial Media. “This advancement empowers brands to engage diverse audiences in the most authentic, impactful way possible, without relying on third-party cookies.”

Adrian Ruiz, Co-Founder and Head of Operations and Product at Mundial Media, highlighted the significance of Cadmus 2.0 in strengthening advertiser confidence in multicultural campaigns:

“With Cadmus 2.0, we’ve elevated contextual intelligence. Our ability to analyze tone, imagery, and cultural nuances in real-time ensures that brands reach multicultural audiences authentically and meaningfully. This level of precision is a game-changer for advertisers focused on performance while maintaining cultural relevance.”

As the advertising industry continues to shift toward privacy-first solutions, Mundial Media’s Cadmus 2.0 solidifies its leadership in cookieless, AI-powered, multicultural contextual advertising—driving innovation, brand safety, and superior performance for advertisers.

Cadmus 2.0 in Action: A Case Study with Davis Elen Advertising

Davis Elen Advertising, one of the largest privately held independent agencies in the U.S., has leveraged Cadmus 2.0 to enhance multicultural targeting.

“Cadmus 2.0 has completely transformed how we approach multicultural advertising,” said Cloey Olkowski, Supervisor of Multicultural Digital Media at Davis Elen. “The ability to extract nuanced cultural insights in real-time allows us to create hyper-relevant campaigns that resonate deeply with our target audiences. The precision and efficiency of Cadmus 2.0 have been instrumental in driving engagement and business impact for our clients.”

For more information, please visit www.mundialmedia.com.

About Mundial Media

Mundial Media is an NMSDC-certified, Hispanic-owned contextual marketing platform that helps brands authentically connect with diverse audiences. Born from the need for a holistic marketing solution, Mundial Media blends multicultural insights with a robust data-driven engine to create genuine emotional connections between brands and their audiences. Its proprietary Cadmus AI engine provides scale and reach that is culturally nuanced and differentiated. As privacy-first approaches become the new norm, Mundial Media targets audiences using first-party contextual technology, bypassing the reliance on third-party cookies.

