Mundial Media Partners with Alzheimer’s Los Angeles for Making Memories Festival

Annual fundraiser to support resources for people with Alzheimer’s, their families, and caregivers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mundial Media, the leading contextual marketing platform focused on multicultural audiences, announced today its partnership with Alzheimer’s Los Angeles to support the 4th Annual Making Memories Festival in partnership with NextFest. The event, which will raise funds for those affected by Alzheimer’s, will feature a day of live music, food, and community activities at the Los Angeles Historic State Park on November 9th.





Mundial Media will leverage its Cadmus AI technology to drive brand awareness for the Festival through a targeted media campaign designed to maximize event attendance and donations.

“We are honored to contribute to Alzheimer’s Los Angeles’ mission and this impactful fundraiser,” said Tony Gonzalez, CEO and Co-Founder of Mundial Media. “Alzheimer’s touches so many of our communities, and we are proud to apply our marketing expertise to bring greater awareness to this important cause.”

Mundial Media’s Cadmus AI, the first hyper-contextual engine specifically designed for multicultural audiences, is a privacy-first solution that does not rely on third-party cookies. Cadmus AI leverages first-party data and artificial intelligence (AI) to place advertisements relevant to specific groups, including Hispanics, Blacks, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI), and LGBTQ+ audiences. Cadmus AI reaches over 30 million active monthly multicultural users and analyzes over 1 billion+ real-time contextual data points to plan, execute, and measure media campaigns.

To learn more about Mundial Media, please visit mundialmedia.com.

About Alzheimer’s Los Angeles

For more than 40 years, Alzheimer’s Los Angeles has served people throughout Los Angeles County. 100% of funds raised stay local, providing free care and support for individuals and families. Low-cost training and education are also offered for professionals. Alzheimer’s Los Angeles focuses on care, support, advocacy, and local research. Alzheimer’s is a devastating neurodegenerative disease that weakens the memory and other cognitive and emotional functions. For more information, call the Helpline at 844.HELP.ALZ or visit www.alzheimersLA.org

Find Alzheimer’s Los Angeles on social media:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AlzheimersLA

Twitter(X): @AlzheimersLA



Instagram: @AlzheimersLA



YouTube: @AlzheimersLA

About NextFest

NextFest is an indie music festival and event production collective focused on innovation. Known for curating dynamic cultural experiences that showcase the local area’s artistic excellence, celebrate its rich diversity and strengthen the power of community. With a commitment to uplift underrepresented voices, NextFest spotlights emerging local talent to create a space where art can thrive.

About Mundial Media

Mundial Media is the only NMSDC-certified Hispanic-owned contextual marketing platform that enables brands to connect authentically with diverse audiences. Mundial Media was born out of the need for an end-to-end marketing platform that marries best-in-class multicultural learnings with a data-driven platform to create emotional connections. Mundial Media’s proprietary contextual engine, Cadmus AI, provides marketers with scale and reach that is culturally nuanced and differentiated. Given the market’s turn to privacy-first, Mundial Media targets audiences through first-party contextual technology rather than third-party cookies.

Contacts

press@mundialmedia.com

213.394.0698