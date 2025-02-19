Mundial Media Announces Key Leadership Hires, Fueling Growth Following Funding Round

Company brings on four new executives in response to continued growth

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mundial Media, a leading contextual marketing platform specializing in multicultural audiences, today announced the strategic appointment of four key executives to its leadership team. These key leadership additions follow the company’s recent successful funding round and underscore its commitment to innovation, growth, and leadership in multicultural advertising.

“We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional leaders to Mundial Media,” said Tony Gonzalez, CEO and Co-founder at Mundial Media. “Investing in our most valuable asset, our people remains a top priority. These appointments reflect our dedication to building a category-winning team that will drive the future of multicultural advertising.”

Javier Avitia-Velazquez joins as Vice President of Software Development. He will help lead the company’s engineering and technology strategy, focusing on enhancing its AI-driven contextual advertising platform. He brings over 15 years of experience in software engineering and development to Mundial Media. He has held programming and development positions at One Kings Lane, primeXchange, and My Code Media. He holds a Master of Science in Quantitative Management from NYU Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Materials Science & Engineering from The Johns Hopkins University.

Jeff Porter has been named Vice President of Operations & Product, helping oversee business strategy, product innovation, and operational efficiencies to drive Mundial Media’s continued expansion. Jeff is a seasoned leader in Digital Media, AdTech, eCommerce, and SaaS, with a proven record in P&L management and building high-performance teams. Previously, he held positions at vLoop, Lyfe Mobile, Leaf Group (FKA Demand Media), and Pricegrabber.com. He holds an MBA from UCLA Anderson, an MS in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University, and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from UCLA.

Carlos Beato joins as Executive Director of National Sales, leveraging his strong background in business development to expand Mundial Media’s partnerships and strengthen its market presence. A veteran media professional with deep expertise in advertising technology, he previously held senior brand positions at Group Black, OpenX, and Genius. He has a BS in Finance from Syracuse University.

Josh Klahre takes on the position of Executive Director of National Sales, helping brands forge meaningful connections with scalable, diverse audiences while fostering enthusiasm, authenticity, and trust in marketing sales solutions. Before Mundial Media, he served in sales positions at Spotter, Influential, and Group Nine Media. He holds a BA in Anthropology from Hamilton College.

Since its founding in 2022, Mundial Media has scaled rapidly, becoming a trusted partner for brands seeking to engage the $3.7 trillion U.S. Latino economy and other multicultural markets.

Mundial Media's Cadmus AI, the first hyper-contextual engine designed explicitly for multicultural audiences, is a privacy-first solution that does not rely on third-party cookies. Cadmus AI leverages first-party data and artificial intelligence (AI) to place advertisements relevant to specific groups, including Hispanics, Blacks, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI), and LGBTQ+ audiences. Cadmus AI reaches over 35 million active monthly multicultural users and analyzes over 2 billion real-time contextual data points to plan, execute, and measure media campaigns.

For more information, please visit www.mundialmedia.com.

About Mundial Media

Mundial Media is a NMSDC-certified, Hispanic-owned contextual marketing platform helping brands authentically connect with diverse audiences. Born from the need for a holistic marketing solution, Mundial Media blends multicultural insights with a robust data-driven engine to create genuine emotional connections between brands and their audiences. Its proprietary Cadmus AI engine provides scale and reach that is culturally nuanced and differentiated. As privacy-first approaches become the new norm, Mundial Media targets audiences using first-party contextual technology, bypassing the reliance on third-party cookies.

