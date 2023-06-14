MultiPlan Named a Best Workplace in New York

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Elite achievement based on 86% of employee responses that say MultiPlan is a great place to work, scoring the company exceptionally high in categories of justice, caring, and leadership

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MPLN #MPLN–MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology and data-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, announced that it has been named one of the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™ based on its 2022-2023 Great Place to Work® Certification™ results. New York has been MultiPlan’s headquarters since the company’s founding in 1980.

“Being named by Fortune as a top workplace in New York is an honor, but our employee base covers the entire country and I see this as a testament to their commitment to making our company a great place to work throughout the U.S., not just at our headquarters,” says Dale White, CEO of MultiPlan. “Our people programs are a cornerstone priority at the company and we continue to invest in our teams and in creating an environment where employees feel valued and can succeed.”

MultiPlan was certified by Great Place to Work with 86% of employees saying the company is a great place to work – 29 points higher than the average U.S. company. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at MultiPlan.

Some of the company’s highest scores were found in focus areas and categories such as “justice,” “caring,” and “leadership behavior.” MultiPlan also secured an employee rating of 82% in both credibility and integrity, two key areas the company considers integral to the nature of its work in the healthcare industry where trustworthiness and confidence is critical.

To learn more about MultiPlan and how to join its team and support its mission to deliver affordability, efficiency and fairness to the U.S. healthcare system through its technology-enabled provider network, negotiation, claim pricing and payment accuracy services, visit its “Careers” page at https://www.multiplan.us/careers/.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to delivering affordability, efficiency and fairness to the US healthcare system by helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets customers’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

 

