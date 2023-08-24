MultiPlan Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™

Employees commended the company’s inclusive, supportive, and diverse workplace culture

In surveying current employees this year about their experience working at MultiPlan, 90% said it’s a great place to work – a 4% increase from 2022 and far above the 57% overall satisfaction of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

“We are thrilled to earn this certification as our employees and the workplace experiences our leadership team creates are a top priority every day,” said Carol Nutter, SVP and Chief People Officer at MultiPlan. “The outcomes we achieve within our business and for our customers would not be possible without the dedication of our employees. The certification is a testament to the incredible team at MultiPlan and their commitment to making an impact within the healthcare industry.”

The certification is a prestigious accolade based entirely on employee feedback. Additional highlights from MultiPlan’s survey results include the following feedback from respondents:

96% believe MultiPlan is committed to and supportive of diversity and inclusion

95% report people of all cultures, abilities and backgrounds are respected and valued

94% stated that when joining MultiPlan, employees are made to feel welcome

91% shared that employees are given the resources and equipment to do their job

90% say that they are proud to tell others they work at MultiPlan

“Great Place to Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that MultiPlan stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

