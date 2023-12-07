Home Business Wire MultiPlan Corporation to present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology and data-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that Dale White, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 9, 2024 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). It is expected that industry trends and the Company’s 2023 performance will be discussed.


To listen to a live webcast of the event, please visit MultiPlan’s website at https://investors.multiplan.us/events-and-presentations/default.aspx at least 15 minutes prior to the event to download and install any necessary audio software. Individuals who listen to the event will be presumed to have read MultiPlan’s recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the presentation, a webcast replay will be available for 30 days.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to delivering affordability, efficiency, and fairness to the US healthcare system by helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets customers’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government, and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

