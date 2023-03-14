<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
MultiPlan Corporation Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report
MultiPlan Corporation Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

– Inaugural report highlights company’s ESG approach and practices–

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced the publication of its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

The report details the structured assessment and reporting approach MultiPlan undertakes to identify, prioritize, and verify ESG risks and opportunities specific to the Company. The process involved the consideration of widely accepted ESG frameworks, including the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). Data and findings presented are predominantly from the period between January 1st and December 31, 2022.

“Practices that address our contributions to environmental, social, and governance matters are fundamental to the way we operate and how we continuously bring fairness, efficiency, and affordability to the U.S. healthcare industry,” said Dale White, President and CEO of MultiPlan. “It is my honor to present MultiPlan’s initial disclosures on how we invest in our people, our customers, our communities, our environment, and our Company as whole.”

The report highlights MultiPlan’s efforts on its priority ESG issues of access to healthcare, data privacy and security, human capital management, diversity, inclusion, and belonging, ethics and transparency, corporate governance, and sustainable operations, which include:

  • Supporting local healthcare providers with financial assistance through Rural Health Grants;
  • Maintaining information technology infrastructure and a strong culture of security awareness;
  • Implementing Accountability, Continuous Improvement, Teamwork, and Service Excellence (ACTS) values across its people initiatives and hiring a Chief People Officer;
  • Establishing a Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging Plan along with its Advisory Committee and five working groups; and
  • Formalizing a comprehensive, centralized enterprise risk management program and creating a Board-level Risk Committee.

The full report is publicly accessible on MultiPlan’s website at the following link: https://investors.multiplan.us/governance/ESG

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets customers’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

