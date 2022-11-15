<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
MultiPlan Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that members of its management team will participate in person at the following conference:

  • BofA Securities 2022 Leverage Finance Conference – Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Boca Raton Resort – Boca Raton, FL

A live webcast and audio archive of the event may be accessed through the investor relations section of MultiPlan’s website at www.multiplan.com.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit www.multiplan.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Luke Montgomery, CFA

SVP, Finance and Investor Relations

MultiPlan

866-909-7427

investor@multiplan.com

Shawna Gasik

AVP, Investor Relations

MultiPlan

866-909-7427

investor@multiplan.com

Media
Pamela Walker

AVP, Marketing & Communication

MultiPlan

781-895-3118

press@multiplan.com

