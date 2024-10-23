MultiPlan Appoints Tiffani Misencik to Drive Strategic Growth

Tiffani Misencik Named Chief Growth Officer in New Executive Leadership Role

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MPLN #MPLN–MultiPlan Corporation (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MPLN), a leading provider of data-driven cost management solutions that deliver transparency and promote fairness, quality and affordability to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced a new addition to its executive leadership team to support the next phase of the Company’s strategic growth.





Tiffani Misencik has been appointed Chief Growth Officer. In this newly created role, Misencik will oversee MultiPlan’s sales and revenue growth strategy across all market segments. She will lead the company’s efforts in client acquisition, client management, and market expansion. Misencik will play a critical leadership role in the integration and alignment between all revenue-related and organizational functions to drive sustainable and profitable growth.

“Tiffani’s addition to the MultiPlan leadership team strongly positions the Company to scale and operate a cohesive strategy that aligns with our growth objectives while building on the incredible work by our sales team,” said Travis Dalton, President and Chief Executive Officer of MultiPlan. “I look forward to Tiffani’s contributions to MultiPlan. Her experience will bring new perspective to our current business strategy that supports MultiPlan’s vision of providing affordable healthcare for all.”

Misencik is a C-Suite executive with more than 25 years of experience in healthcare technology. Prior to joining MultiPlan, she served as the Chief Revenue Officer at Greenway Health where she oversaw all revenue-generating activities, including sales, operations, marketing, and customer success. Prior to that, Misencik was the Vice President of Sales in North America for Interlad and also spent 17 years serving the hospital, health system, and ambulatory markets in various sales leadership positions at Allscripts. As an industry leader, she has a proven track record in creating significant revenue growth through new client acquisition and by expanding established client relationships. Misencik was recognized as Becker’s Top Women in Health 2024 and Women We Admire’s Top 50 Women Leaders in Technology 2024.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to bending the cost curve in healthcare by delivering transparency, fairness, and affordability to the US healthcare system. Our focus is on identifying medical savings, helping to lower out-of-pocket costs, and reducing or eliminating balance billing for healthcare consumers. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics, and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets customers’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based, data and decision science, and analytics-based services. MultiPlan delivers value to more than 700 healthcare payors, over 100,000 employers, 60 million consumers, and 1.4 million contracted providers. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

