MultiPlan Announces New Additions to Senior Leadership Team

Appointment of new SVP of Marketing and Communications and SVP of Products support the next phase of the Company’s Growth Plan

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MPLN #MPLN–MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, as well as payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced the appointment of Melissa Humphrey to Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications and the promotion of Andrea Rowe to Senior Vice President of Products.





As MultiPlan’s new SVP of Marketing and Communications, Humphrey will oversee the company’s brand reputation, product marketing, client communications, public and media relations, and employee communications efforts. With more than two decades of marketing and communications experience in the healthcare technology industry, including serving as the Chief Marketing Officer for Health Recovery Solutions and several marketing leadership roles at Gainwell Technologies, Health Management Systems (HMS) and Signify Health, Humphrey will play a key role in the continued advancement of MultiPlan’s growth, culture, and reputation. Melissa will replace Susan Mohler, who served as MultiPlan’s SVP of Marketing and Product Management before announcing her retirement.

With ambitious growth plans for the year ahead, MultiPlan also announced Andrea Rowe’s promotion to SVP of Products earlier this year. In this role, Rowe owns the company’s product vision and plays a critical role in executing MultiPlan’s recently implemented Growth Plan. Rowe’s tenure at MultiPlan dates back to 1998. During this time, she has served as a Vice President of Operations, Vice President of Special Projects, and most recently Vice President of Information Systems.

“The addition of Melissa and Andrea to MultiPlan’s senior leadership team brings a new wealth of knowledge and expertise as we prepare to execute the next phase of the company’s growth plan,” said Dale White, CEO of MultiPlan. “Melissa brings over 20 years of experience leading successful marketing strategies for companies in the healthcare industry and her leadership will play a critical role in driving the company’s marketing initiatives to support continued growth and market expansion. Additionally, Andrea’s healthcare operations and IT expertise, and her innate understanding of our customers’ evolving needs, will be essential as we continue to build upon the product-centric culture within MultiPlan.”

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to delivering affordability, efficiency, and fairness to the US healthcare system by helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness, and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics, and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets customers’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based services, and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government, and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

Contacts

Media Relations



Pamela Walker



AVP, Marketing & Communication



MultiPlan



781-895-3118



press@multiplan.com