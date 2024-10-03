MultiPlan Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Curren Katz Named Senior Vice President, Chief Data Science Officer

Tara O’Neil Promoted to General Counsel; Scott Mays Promoted to SVP, Legal and Deputy General Counsel

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MPLN #MPLN–MultiPlan Corporation (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MPLN), a leading provider of data-driven cost management solutions that deliver transparency and promote fairness, quality and affordability to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced an addition to its leadership team and two internal promotions within its Legal team, showcasing the company’s deep pool of talent.





Curren Katz, PhD has been appointed Chief Data Science Officer. In this newly created role, Katz will lead and unify the company’s efforts and accelerate its expertise in data science and AI. She joins MultiPlan from Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) pharmaceuticals, where she served most recently as Global Head, Strategic Business Transformation after leading Data Science and Digital Health. Prior to J&J, Katz spent five years at Highmark Health, founding and leading the enterprise Data Science department covering payor and provider markets, with responsibility for strategic partnerships, AI Governance, and other key growth drivers. Her U.S. healthcare leadership experience also includes three years at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center.

Tara O’ Neil has been promoted to General Counsel from her former role as the Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel. O’Neil has spent more than thirty years at MultiPlan and played a pivotal role in the growth of MultiPlan and in developing the Legal Department. In her new role, O’Neil will serve as a key member of the executive team, responsible for MultiPlan’s multi-disciplinary legal organization including legal, regulatory compliance, corporate governance, client and provider contracting, and supporting the company’s talent acquisition and management needs.

Scott Mays has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Legal and Deputy General Counsel from his former role as Vice President, Legal and Associate General Counsel. Since joining MultiPlan in 2017, Mays has been a key member of the Legal Department and played a crucial role in developing the client contracting group and supporting corporate transactions. Prior to MultiPlan, Mays served as the Associate General Counsel at Tufts Health Plan.

“I am excited to welcome Curren to our team. She is a trusted thought leader who will create a refreshed blend of experience and perspective that position us well for continuing our evolution and transformation to help bend the healthcare cost curve for all,” said Travis Dalton, President and Chief Executive Officer of MultiPlan. “I am also equally thrilled for Tara and Scott. The internal promotions are an incredible testament to the dedication, innovation and excellence of our team and a reminder of the great talent we have within MultiPlan.”

