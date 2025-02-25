MultiBank Group Named ‘Best Prime Trading Broker’ at Smart Vision Summit Oman

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#multibankgroup--MultiBank Group, the world’s largest financial derivatives institution headquartered in Dubai, has been awarded the title of ‘Best Prime Trading Broker’ at the Smart Vision Summit Oman 2025, held from February 12-13 in Muscat.

The Summit, a distinguished international forum, gathers trailblazers in technology and seasoned experts to discuss the latest trends in investment and fintech. Receiving this accolade at the event highlights MultiBank Group’s focus on delivering superior brokerage services and trading solutions to its global clientele.

Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, said: “Being named ‘Best Prime Trading Broker’ at the Smart Vision Summit Oman 2025 marks a pivotal moment for us. It acknowledges our drive to offer unparalleled liquidity, cutting-edge trading infrastructure, and bespoke services for institutional and individual investors. Our continuous pursuit of innovation and operational excellence remains our top priority.”

The prestigious recognition cements MultiBank Group’s leadership in the sector and underscores its agile approach to navigating the evolving demands of global markets.

Its innovative platform offers users competitive pricing along with access to over 20,000 financial instruments, including forex, metals, commodities, indices, shares, and digital assets. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and multi-jurisdictional regulation, the Group delivers a secure, transparent, and efficient market experience.

Since its establishment in 2005, MultiBank Group has grown to serve over 2 million clients across 100 countries, with a daily trading volume surpassing $25.6 billion. With a presence in key global financial hubs and a portfolio of more than 70 industry awards, the Group continues to reinforce its position as a trusted leader in derivatives.

ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives, serving over 2 million clients across 100 countries, and boasts a daily trading volume that exceeds $25.6 billion. Renowned for its innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, the Group offers an array of brokerage services and asset management solutions. It is regulated across five continents by 17+ of the most reputable financial authorities globally. The group’s award-winning trading platforms offer up to 500:1 leverage on a diverse range of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 70 financial awards recognizing its trading excellence and regulatory compliance. For more information, visit MultiBank Group’s website.

