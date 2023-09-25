Mulberri Launches Certificate of Insurance Platform for PEOs and Workers’ Compensation Master Carriers

Solution streamlines management and enhances customer experience

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mulberri, an AI-driven embedded insurance startup, today announced the launch of its Certificate of Insurance platform in collaboration with VensureHR and Trion Solutions, two of the nation’s largest Professional Employer Organizations. This dynamic new platform helps PEOs generate COIs for small and mid-sized businesses in an efficient, cost-effective manner.





In recent years, PEOs and Workers’ Compensation Master Carriers have been under significant pressure to deliver more for their clients with fewer resources. The fact that PEOs have been issuing COIs with traditional methods has made that a challenge. In this previous method, after an email request is received from the customer, a certificate is created and then emailed back. The process takes time and involves multiple steps, but customers are increasingly asking for on-demand certificates delivered in an instant. PEOs and carriers have been unable to deliver on this request because of technology and integration constraints, but Mulberri is now redefining the process of managing and issuing COIs.

Mulberri’s COI platform features a fully automated self-service model for clients to request COIs and generate a standard certificate without PEO involvement. With a user-friendly interface, Mulberri enables clients to work independently and easily access the system, enter the necessary details, and request COIs without the need for manual assistance.

Mulberri’s one-stop solution includes:

Real-time integration with Payroll and HR systems . This enables instant and automated syncing of client data and policy information, removing the need for manual data entry and related costs. The platform is compatible with systems like PRISM HR and other master policy carriers.

. This enables instant and automated syncing of client data and policy information, removing the need for manual data entry and related costs. The platform is compatible with systems like PRISM HR and other master policy carriers. End-to-end Solutions on a Single Platform . PEOs and their clients have access to multiple capabilities, including: COI creation, downloading, emailing, and generating reports.

. PEOs and their clients have access to multiple capabilities, including: COI creation, downloading, emailing, and generating reports. Automated Data Ingestion into the Platform on Renewals of Policies . This enables bulk creation and emailing of certificates to clients and their certholders, eliminating the need for individual renewal certificate generation.

. This enables bulk creation and emailing of certificates to clients and their certholders, eliminating the need for individual renewal certificate generation. Self Service Capability. This platform enhances the customer experience by allowing PEO customers to generate their certificates with the click of a button through their respective payroll system using single sign-on into Mulberri’s COI platform.

“The Mulberri COI platform has transformed the way we generate certificates — which in turn dramatically impacts how we serve clients,” said Daniel Opferman, chief insurance officer at VensureHR. “The platform’s automation and seamless integration of payroll software and workers’ compensation master carriers eliminates paper trails, emails, phone calls and multiple data entry points — it’s a true game-changer.”

“We are delighted that from now on, PEOs and Workers’ Compensation Master Carriers will have a powerful and easy to use platform to help them manage and issue COIs,” said Hamesh Chawla, co-founder and CEO at Mulberri. “The launch and our commitment to providing embedded insurance solutions continue to be enablers in the ongoing transformation of the insurance industry. We are proud to support this evolving journey and to help businesses be more efficient and productive, accelerating their growth and success.”

“We’re excited to partner with Mulberri to launch the COI Platform,” said Pathik Mody, chief technology officer at Trion Solutions. “We have a unique vantage point in the industry, and it’s clear that partners have needed a solution to improve efficiency and enhance customer experience in this market for some time. We’re thrilled to provide it.”

Mulberri will be attending NAPEO’s Annual Conference & Marketplace, the PEO industry’s annual flagship event, Oct 9-11 in Orlando, FL. To connect email sales@mulberri.io or stop by booth #215.

ABOUT MULBERRI

Mulberri is an innovative insurtech company transforming the insurance industry with advanced technology and a cutting-edge cyber insurance program. Their platform provides businesses of all sizes, including PEOs, brokers, small-medium businesses, and carriers, with comprehensive cyber insurance coverage, streamlined processes and advanced risk management tools. Mulberri simplifies the insurance experience, making it efficient, transparent, and tailored to address the unique cyber risks faced by businesses. Learn more about Mulberri by visiting www.mulberri.io/ and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT TRION SOLUTIONS

Trion Solutions is one of the largest PEOs and the largest certified minority-owned PEO in the United States. It reduces the stress and burden of managing payroll and other HR functions alone, allowing its clients from across the United States to remain focused on their core business. For more information about Trion, please visit www.relyontrion.com.

ABOUT VENSUREHR

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, its mission is to energize the lives of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) by providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). As a “One Employer Solution,” Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies benefiting both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting www.vensure.com.

