Mueller Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Nehring Electrical Works Company

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Nehring Electrical Works Company and certain of its affiliated companies (collectively, “Nehring”). Founded in 1912 and headquartered in DeKalb, Illinois, Nehring produces high-quality wire and cable solutions for the utility, telecommunication, electrical distribution, and OEM markets. The acquisition of Nehring provides a substantial platform for long-term growth in the electrical and power infrastructure space, and complements the other critical infrastructure sectors already supported by Mueller.


This transaction aligns with Mueller’s acquisition strategy to target high-quality businesses with leading market positions, attractive margin and cash flow profiles and strong management teams. The current Nehring team, including management, will remain in place.

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is an industrial corporation whose holdings manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace and automotive. It includes a network of companies and brands throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical may be “forward-looking” statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These include the risks relating to our ability to successfully realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, economic and currency conditions, continued availability of raw materials and energy, market demand, pricing, competitive and technological factors, and the availability of financing, among others, as set forth in the Company’s SEC filings. The words “outlook,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe,” “target,” “encourage,” “anticipate,” “appear,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. The Company has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this report.

Contacts

Jeffrey A. Martin

(901) 753-3226

