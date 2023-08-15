Muck Rack Named to Inc. 5000

Public Relations Management (PRM) platform recognized for second year in a row

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Inc5000—Muck Rack, the Public Relations Management (PRM) platform that enables organizations to build relationships with the media, manage crisis risk and demonstrate PR’s impact on business outcomes, has been recognized by the annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. This year’s class represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.





With calendar year revenue increasing 338% over the three year period of 2019-2022, Muck Rack was bootstrapped since its founding and in 2022 received its first institutional capital investment in the form of a $180M Series A from Susquehanna Growth Equity (SGE). Founder-controlled, majority-founder owned and profitable, Muck Rack has tripled its staff in the last three years to more than 250 team members.

Brands and agencies of all sizes rely on Muck Rack to maximize their PR efforts. Its platform unites a media database, monitoring, pitching and reporting to boost team collaboration and efficiency, and recently released a new AI tool, PressPal.ai, which generates a press release or brief pitch and surfaces journalists to pitch based on keywords. Founded as a solution for journalists, Muck Rack also offers free tools for journalists to showcase their work online, analyze news about any topic and measure the impact of their stories.

“Being recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the country for a second year reaffirms the impact Muck Rack has made in the industry and the strong desire for the solutions our platform provides,” said Gregory Galant, cofounder & CEO of Muck Rack. “We’ll continue to expand our reach and integrate new technologies to empower our customers to maximize earned media, manage their reputation and drive growth for their businesses.”

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

Want to join our rapidly growing team? Check out Muck Rack’s open positions.

About Muck Rack

Muck Rack is the Public Relations Management (PRM) platform that enables organizations to generate coverage, analyze and report on impact, and drive the efficiency and effectiveness of earned media. It delivers accurate, real-time data, insights and technology to over 4,000 companies worldwide. Journalists use Muck Rack’s free tools to showcase their portfolios, analyze news about any topic and measure the impact of their stories. Learn more at muckrack.com.

Contacts

MEDIA

Bailey Self



Communications Manager



bailey.self@muckrack.com