Muck Rack and Ragan Partner to Create Cannes Lions Headquarters

Top PR and communications leaders to gather for private meetings and interviews

MIAMI & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Muck Rack, the company that enables organizations to build trust, tell their stories and demonstrate the unique value of earned media through its public relations management platform, and Ragan, the leading learning & development resource and publisher of information about corporate communications, internal communication and employee communications, announced today that they are partnering for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity to deliver premium content and host exclusive meetings with communications industry leaders during the June event.





Muck Rack x Ragan Headquarters (HQ) will be centrally located across from the Palais des Festivals at Cannes, offering indoor and outdoor meeting space with ocean views to:

Host private meetings

Conduct PR Daily interviews as Ragan expands their coverage to Cannes Lions for the first time

Offer a chance for attendees to meet CEOs and other executives from Muck Rack and Ragan

Ragan and Muck Rack will also host an exclusive roundtable discussion with PR and communications executives at the HQ. This will be led by Diane Schwartz, CEO of Ragan.

“We’re thrilled to be at Cannes this year to meet with communications leaders and be a part of the important conversations around innovation, creativity and communications excellence,” said Schwartz.

Gregory Galant, cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack, added, “Cannes is increasingly becoming a must-attend event for top PR professionals as the relationship between marketing and comms becomes more critical to a business’ reputation and ultimately, its revenue. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Ragan to bring PR’s most influential leading voices together to discuss the most consequential issues facing communicators today.”

PR leaders attending Cannes Lions interested in meeting up with Muck Rack can sign up to receive more information, while those who’d like to hear from Ragan can sign up here.

About Ragan

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 55 years to internal and external communicators, marketers and HR professionals via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and membership offerings. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com and Ragan.com—are read by more than 400,000 internal and external communicators monthly. Its Communications Leadership Council is one of the fastest-growing membership groups for communications executives. Ragan is headquartered in Chicago, with team members spanning the country and loyal customers worldwide. Visit us at www.ragan.com.

About Muck Rack

Muck Rack enables organizations to build trust, tell their stories and demonstrate the unique value of earned media. The only public relations management platform powered by intuitive technology and the most accurate, comprehensive data provided by journalists themselves, Muck Rack combines media database, monitoring and reporting for seamless team collaboration, pitching and measurement. Purpose-built for communications and public relations, Muck Rack helps more than 5,000 companies worldwide analyze and report on the impact of their media relations. Thousands of journalists use Muck Rack’s free tools to showcase their portfolios, analyze news about any topic and measure the impact of their stories. Learn more at muckrack.com.

