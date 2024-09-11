MTTI at the 2nd Annual Targeted Radionuclide Pharmaceuticals Supply Chain & Manufacturing Summit

WEST CHESTER, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI), is delighted to be working with Brookline Capital Markets at the 2nd Targeted Radionuclide Pharmaceuticals (TRPs) Supply Chain & Manufacturing Summit. They will present a special workshop “Evaluating the Commercial & Pharmaceutical Viability of Radioisotopes to Benchmark Potential” on September 24-26, 2024, in Boston, MA.





TRP industry experts will address commercial and pharmaceutical challenges and strategies as we bring actinium-225, lutetium-177, lead-212 and copper-67 isotopes to market, discussing: (i) Assessing Market Demand and Commercial Viability, (ii) Navigating Radiopharmaceutical Development Challenges, and (iii) Strategic Partnerships and Investment Opportunities.

Kemp Dolliver of Brookline Capital Markets stated: “The radiopharmaceutical sector is at the start of a long upcycle. We will explore market opportunities and the capital markets’ view of them.”

Chris Pak, founder and CEO of MTTI noted: “MTTI’s EB technology overcomes many challenges in TRPs today. Our long-acting patented platform provides 8 to 30-fold more uptake at the target compared to the standard TRPs. Both preclinical and clinical studies show better efficacy and medical economics with only 40% of the radiation dose. We’re excited to expose the broad TRP audience to our high value, long-acting EB platform.”

ABOUT The 2nd Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals Supply Chain & Manufacturing Summit. This summit focuses on enhancing radiopharmaceutical production to keep pace with rapid innovation driven by substantial investments from pharmaceutical giants. Leading senior decision-makers from the radiopharmaceutical field will discuss critical topics such as isotope production, radiolabeling, quality control, regulatory considerations, and supply chain logistics. Amid challenges like key material scarcity, this forum offers valuable insights from leading companies to optimize manufacturing processes, ensure reliable supply, and accelerate clinical trials. For more information: https://ter.li/eigjvk

ABOUT Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. MTTI is a clinical-stage company developing innovative targeted radiotherapeutics for rare cancers with high unmet needs. MTTI’s pipeline includes: EBTATE® (ongoing studies in neuroendocrine [NET]; Hürthle cell thyroid [HTC], Nasopharyngeal [NPC] and small cell lung cancers) and EBRGD™ for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). For more information: https://mtarget.com

Contacts

Chris Pak, Email: cpak@mtarget.com;



Iwan Cleave, Email: info@hansonwade.com