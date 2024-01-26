Home Business Wire MtronPTI to Present at the Microcap Conference in Atlantic City
Business Wire

MtronPTI to Present at the Microcap Conference in Atlantic City

di Business Wire

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) (“Company” or “MtronPTI”) today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the Microcap Conference in Atlantic City, which is being held January 30 – February 1, 2024 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Mike Ferrantino, CEO of the Company, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 31st at 10:00 AM EST in Track 4 and Thursday, February 1st at 3:15 PM EST in Track 4. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference.

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events

Organized by DealFlow Events, this 3-day event at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will feature company presentations from publicly traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors. The conference facilitates extensive networking through 1-on-1 investor meetings and interactive activities and entertainment, including a poker tournament and exclusive concert with Soul Asylum.

In addition, keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts will provide key insights into trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues, and other topics critical to the microcap community. Unlike many other microcap events, there’s no invitation required. For more information and to register for The Microcap Conference, please visit Register Today | The Microcap Conference.

About MtronPTI:

M-tron Industries, Inc. trades publicly on the NYSE American under the symbol MPTI. Originally founded in 1965, MtronPTI designs, manufactures and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, MtronPTI provides close support to its customers throughout our products’ entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent product upgrades. MtronPTI has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, visit www.MtronPTI.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
James Tivy

ir@mtronpti.com

Articoli correlati

Trellix Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Modern Endpoint Security for Enterprises

Business Wire Business Wire -
Trellix Endpoint Security Suite enhances cyber resiliency with comprehensive end-to-end protection, detection, investigation, and forensicsSAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trellix, the...
Continua a leggere

Peloton Equity Leads Growth Investment in OnPoint Healthcare Partners

Business Wire Business Wire -
Growth Capital Proceeds to Fund Continued Technology Development and Accelerate the Company’s Sales and Marketing and Client Services Efforts Peloton...
Continua a leggere

$6.5 Billion b1BANK Partners with KlariVis for its Enterprise Data and Analytics Solution

Business Wire Business Wire -
ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KlariVis, the preferred data analytics partner for community banks nationwide, today announced its partnership with b1BANK. b1BANK, a...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php