MtronPTI to Present at the Microcap Conference in Atlantic City

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) (“Company” or “MtronPTI”) today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the Microcap Conference in Atlantic City, which is being held January 30 – February 1, 2024 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Mike Ferrantino, CEO of the Company, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 31st at 10:00 AM EST in Track 4 and Thursday, February 1st at 3:15 PM EST in Track 4. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference.

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events

Organized by DealFlow Events, this 3-day event at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will feature company presentations from publicly traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors. The conference facilitates extensive networking through 1-on-1 investor meetings and interactive activities and entertainment, including a poker tournament and exclusive concert with Soul Asylum.

In addition, keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts will provide key insights into trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues, and other topics critical to the microcap community. Unlike many other microcap events, there’s no invitation required. For more information and to register for The Microcap Conference, please visit Register Today | The Microcap Conference.

About MtronPTI:

M-tron Industries, Inc. trades publicly on the NYSE American under the symbol MPTI. Originally founded in 1965, MtronPTI designs, manufactures and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, MtronPTI provides close support to its customers throughout our products’ entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent product upgrades. MtronPTI has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, visit www.MtronPTI.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

James Tivy



ir@mtronpti.com