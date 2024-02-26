mTab Secures $15 Million Financing For Continued Growth

Award-Winning Platform Helps Enterprises Explore Survey Data, Deliver Insights, and Take Action





YORBA LINDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–mTab, a leading market insights platform and a portfolio company of Milestone Partners, today announced the closing of a $15 million growth credit financing by Kayne Anderson Growth Capital. The latest financing comes as the company further accelerates its growth and global expansion to support more customers in new industries, along with advanced technology enhancements to its platform.

mTab connects organizations and research providers of all sizes with a powerful, trust-driven platform to answer any question. mTab’s technology provides instant access to the largest selection of insights on markets, industries and brands, supported by up-to-date data, analytics, reports and an expert community. Over 50,000 insight professionals across 250+ organizations in 40+ countries use mTab for faster insights and better decisions to enhance experiences, motivate customers, and innovate to beat the competition.

“This new round will help mTab accelerate innovation in several key areas and broaden our product offering so we can help existing customers scale their insights while expanding in new markets. The funding will enable us to accelerate the growth of our team and invest even more in visualization and artificial intelligence features. We look forward to continuing to support our clients with industry-leading analytics solutions,” Mark Langsfeld, mTab’s CEO said.

“Our Kayne Anderson Growth Capital team prides itself on carefully selecting partners who are industry leaders,” said Leon Chen, Managing Partner, Kayne Anderson Growth Capital. “mTab solves the fundamental pain points of bringing enterprises’ siloed market research together into one place for insight discovery, analysis, and visualization. We are extremely excited to partner with the company and leverage Kayne Anderson’s resources to grow the business into a clear market leader.”

About mTab:

mTab is a leading provider of customer intelligence and market research solutions. mTab’s Insight Platform, awarded Best Data Solution by the Market Research Society, helps hundreds of global brands explore, analyze, visualize, and unlock the value of survey data. mTab’s platform unites proprietary and third-party research so brands can securely access and share governed insights, delivering enhanced understanding to empower decisions and deliver exceptional experiences. For more information, please visit www.mtab.com/.

About Milestone Partners:

Milestone Partners is a private equity firm that partners with management to invest in leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations of lower middle-market businesses. Milestone targets niche, high margin segments that have compelling supply / demand dynamics within technology enabled services and financial solutions. Transaction targets typically have revenues of $10-$250 million and EBITDA / pre-tax earnings of $3-$50 million. Based in suburban Philadelphia, Milestone Partners has closed a total of over 100 acquisitions, add-ons and sale transactions since 1995, while managing over $1.0 billion of committed equity capital. For more information, please visit www.milestonepartners.com.

About Kayne Anderson Growth Capital:

Kayne Anderson Growth Capital, the Los Angeles-based dedicated growth capital strategy of Kayne Anderson, is a leading provider of equity and debt capital solutions and connections to lower middle market, privately held, high growth, enterprise software and tech-enabled service businesses in North America. The team has developed a durable and repeatable investment strategy and process for applying its stage expertise through sourcing and investing in companies at an early inflection point, adding value and scaling through organic growth and M&A, and exiting these must-have assets to strategics & financial sponsors. Kayne Anderson Growth Capital seeks to partner with driven entrepreneurs and provide capital to high growth companies at a transformative point in their life cycle in the following industries: media & telecommunications, supply chain & logistics, financial technology, healthcare IT, security, compliance & infrastructure, and business process outsourcing & automation. For more information, please visit www.kayneanderson.com/growth-capital/.

Contacts

Mark Harrington



mharrington@mtab.com