Mt. San Antonio College Doubles Down on Supporting Student Parents with New Childcare Resources

WALNUT, Calif.—Mt. San Antonio College (Mt. SAC) is taking a big step forward in supporting its student parents. Recognizing the challenges of balancing family responsibilities with studies, the college has partnered with Upwards, a leading childcare network, to offer a range of childcare resources to student-parents.









Through Upwards, Mt. SAC students can access the largest network of vetted quality childcare providers, receive personalized concierge support to find the perfect fit, and benefit from backup care credits for unexpected situations.

“We are thrilled to partner with Upwards to provide this essential service to our student parents,” said Rigo Estrada, Director of Mt. SAC’s Basic Needs Resources. “More than one in five students in the U.S. are parents, and nearly half of all student parents attend community colleges. When students don’t have to worry about finding quality childcare, they can focus on their studies, graduate, and pursue well-compensated careers. This benefits their families and communities as a whole.”

Students can sign up for childcare assistance at upwards.com/benefits/mtsac and download the Upwards app. Once a student has submitted the application through the website, Upwards’ team will then reach out to the student to assist in finding a suitable childcare provider, coordinate tours, complete the child’s enrollment, and support throughout the care process. Students can learn about their backup credit eligibility by consulting with staff at the Basic Needs Resources Center.

“At Upwards, we have reimagined childcare for student-parents. Our tech-driven matching solution and dedicated care managers make securing childcare incredibly easy. Upwards’ network of licensed home daycares offers high-quality care, flexible hours, and a nurturing, safe environment, allowing students to concentrate on their studies with peace of mind. The combination of Upwards technology and expertise allow us to quickly support more students with the same funding,” said Jessica Chang, CEO and Co-Founder of Upwards.

The childcare partnership is not the first initiative Mt. SAC has introduced to support its student parents. A few years ago, the college partnered with Mamava, a Vermont-based company, to equip lactation rooms and install lactation suites around campus. These initiatives reflect Mt. SAC’s ongoing efforts to address the diverse needs of its student population, particularly those balancing family responsibilities with their education.

“Mt. San Antonio College’s child care programs and lactation room policies are shining examples of best practices in the care economy. By providing robust support for parents and caregivers, they not only foster a nurturing environment for children but also empower families to thrive academically and professionally. This commitment to comprehensive care infrastructure is exactly what we need to build a more inclusive and supportive society.” — Sascha Mayer, Cofounder of Mamava.

About Mt. San Antonio College

Mt. San Antonio College is the largest single campus community college district of California’s 116 community colleges, educating about 70,000 annually and serving the residents of 20 communities at its Walnut campus. Since 1946, Mt. SAC has provided students from all walks of life with a full range of credit and noncredit programs to help them succeed in new careers, gain admission into top-tier universities, or advance in their current line of work. Learn more about Mt. SAC’s 400 degree and certificate programs at www.mtsac.edu

About Upwards (formerly WeeCare)

Upwards is a technology-driven care solutions company with a mission to make care accessible to all families and empower the caregivers who provide it. Upwards brings together families, care providers, employers, and governments to create new care avenues in real-time and utilizes a data-driven approach to enhance the supply and capacity of the care system. Upwards matches families with caregivers equipped to meet their unique needs and connects families with the resources they need to afford care, whether through government subsidies or workplace benefits. To learn more, visit upwards.com.

About Mamava

Mamava is dedicated to transforming the culture of breastfeeding. The category creator of freestanding lactation pods, Mamava provides breastfeeding parents with private, dignified, and comfortable spaces to pump or nurse—at work and on the go. The free Mamava app helps breastfeeding parents find thousands of lactation spaces and unlock Mamava pods (available for iOS and Android). Women-founded and a proud B Corp, Mamava designs, engineers, and assembles lactation pods at their manufacturing facilities in Vermont. Founded in 2013, Mamava has delivered thousands of lactation pods to organizations that span airports, hospitals, stadiums, schools, small businesses, and Fortune 500 companies. To learn more about Mamava’s full product line and lactation support resources, visit mamava.com and follow Mamava on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

