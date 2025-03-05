MSSA and ESA Forge Strategic Alliance to Advance Satellite and Terrestrial Network Integration

European Space Agency adds to momentum for MSSA’s open-architecture standards-based approach

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA) and the European Space Agency (ESA) are pleased to announce an alliance to advance the future of 5G and 6G open architecture, standards-based satellite Non Terrestrial Networks (NTNs). This collaboration focuses on integrating satellite and terrestrial networks for Direct-to-Device (D2D) services, creating new ways to meet the connectivity needs of consumers while preserving the integrity, security, and sovereignty of national telecommunications networks throughout the world.

Through this strategic alliance, MSSA and ESA are committed to growing European technology engagement for space and ground infrastructure and operations, as well as end-user devices and applications for satellite augmentation of terrestrial 5G and 6G networks. The MSSA initiative engages multiple Mobile Satellite Services spectrum holders, operators, and global technology companies to support creating an open architecture, standards-based satellite network approach that enables seamless roaming among terrestrial and multiple cooperating satellite mobile networks using existing and forthcoming standards and devices. ESA’s involvement is intended to drive both European technology resources and assure European nations that ubiquitous satellite NTNs can not only support any device, anywhere, anytime but can be trusted to safely and securely operate in compliance within each nation’s telecom and cloud computing regulatory environment.

“MSSA and ESA are joining forces to safely and securely integrate satellite and terrestrial communication networks for the benefit of consumers,” said Mark Dankberg, Chairman of MSSA. “Our combined efforts will further benefit the development and deployment of standards-based D2D services to support Europe. Furthermore, ESA’s participation underscores the significant momentum for supporting business models leveraging licensed MSS satellite spectrum and open interoperable architectures based on 3GPP standards.”

“This strategic alliance with MSSA represents a crucial step in realising ESA’s vision of seamless global connectivity. By combining our expertise in space technologies with MSSA’s open architecture, standards-based initiative for mobile satellite services, we are laying the groundwork for trusted non-terrestrial networks that can truly be integrated with terrestrial 5G and 6G networks of all types,” said Laurent Jaffart, ESA Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications.

The agreement outlines a commitment to continuing the advancement of shared objectives between MSSA and ESA, including advancing scalable, standards-based, open interoperable architecture solutions that can be trusted to seamlessly integrate with national telecom regulatory frameworks and infrastructures worldwide. Both organizations also intend to undertake joint communication efforts to raise awareness and highlight the key areas of their cooperation.

This alliance underscores the shared vision of MSSA and ESA to enhance global communication infrastructures and drive forward technological advancements in the 5G and 6G domains for the benefit of consumers.

About MSSA

The Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA) advances the development of direct-to-device (D2D) and IoT connectivity through an ecosystem of Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) providers that are committed to seamlessly extending mobile coverage globally. Founding members Viasat, Terrestar Solutions, Ligado Networks, Omnispace and Yahsat support a vision focused on facilitating the integration and evolution of terrestrial and satellite mobile networks to deliver scalable, sustainable, and affordable high-performance cellular-like services to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world. To support this rapidly emerging market, the non-profit association will work to ensure MSS L- and S-band operators play a central role in facilitating the future of a robust and competitive D2D services market.

By promoting open, interoperable architectures and standards, and enhancing regulatory frameworks, the MSSA drives initiatives to foster the introduction of new MSS-based services for the benefit of consumers. For more information, visit our About page, sign up for our Interest List, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About ESA’s Space for 5G/6G & Sustainable Connectivity Programme

The European Space Agency (ESA) is Europe's gateway to space, coordinating the financial and intellectual resources of its Member States to conduct space programmes and activities. ESA’s ‘Space for 5G/6G & Sustainable Connectivity’ strategic programme line is advancing 5G and 6G technologies to support the digital transformation of Europe by integrating satellite and ground networks. This fusion of terrestrial (TN) and non-terrestrial networks (NTN) will revolutionise how we live, work and communicate in terms of smart mobility, global coverage, security and network resilience. The programme aims to promote the standardisation of seamless global connectivity for various industries and applications, including telemedicine, tele-education, and autonomous vehicles, airplanes and ships.

The flagship ECSAT 5G/6G Hub (UK), created with CGI and the UK Space Agency, is a centre for innovation and demonstration, tailored to meet the growing demands of stakeholders such as operators, technology and service providers, and applications developers. The ESTEC Telecom 5G/6G Lab (Netherlands) features a variety of testing facilities for TN/NTN and offers a collaborative space for our industry partners.

This programme is part of Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES), overseen by ESA's Connectivity and Secure Communications (CSC) directorate, which aims to connect everyone, everywhere, at all times.

Learn more at https://connectivity.esa.int/space-5g-6g.

