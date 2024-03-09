MSIT of Korea to Provide Support for K-Metaverse Companies’ Participation in SXSW 2024

To establish a joint pavilion for Metaverse companies at major international exhibitions such as South by Southwest (SXSW 2024) and the largest IT fair in the Middle East (GITEX Global 2024)





SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIPlatform–The Ministry of Science and ICT of Korea (MSIT, Minister: Lee Jong-ho) will organize a K-Metaverse joint pavilion at the SXSW 2024 (South by Southwest 2024) to offer support for the participation of Korean Metaverse and XR companies. The event is scheduled for four days from March 10 to 13 in Austin, Texas, USA.

Since its launch in 1987, SXSW has become a leading event for its eclectic blend of technology, film, music, education, and culture. The MSIT is set to host a collaborative K-Metaverse pavilion for four days to showcase an array of convergence metaverse and XR products and services from 10 domestic companies.

The joint pavilion will include individual booths for 10 companies, alongside a dedicated business matching area for IR pitching and buyer consultations. It will also operate various export support programs, including HAPPY HOUR networking sessions. This space aims to attract North American investors, buyers, major media outlets, and digital channels, promoting excellent technologies of Korean Metaverse companies and serving as a launchpad for their expansion to the U.S. market.

The MSIT plans to provide comprehensive support for the participation of approximately 30 promising companies in the metaverse and XR sectors at around four regional exhibitions, including AWE USA 2024 in North America and GITEX 2024 in the Middle East. This initiative starts with SXSW 2024 in North America, aiming to achieve tangible outcomes from the participants.

SXSW 2024 Overview

Name: SXSW 2024 (South by Southwest 2024)



Schedule / Location: March 8 (Fri.) to March 16 (Sat.), 2024 / Austin, Texas, USA



Details: 220,000 participants from 103 countries, 1,484 conference sessions, etc.

Participants in the SXSW 2024 K-Metaverse’s joint pavilion

Devs United Games, Inc.: A game company creating VR/AR experiences that connect people



dob Studio, Inc.: A producer utilizing AI technology to create lifelike virtual influencers as a marketing tool



Seven Point One: A global healthcare company developing VR-based solutions for cognitive enhancement and depression treatment



SOULX Co., Ltd.: An XR content producer tailored for the metaverse era



AIPARK CO., LTD: A company utilizing AI-based voice and video generation technology to transform any text in the world into audiovisual content



Widebrain Co., Ltd: An AI platform offering reward games and interactive chatbots to enhance the user experience



Inventis Co., Ltd: A developer specializing in automotive IT solutions and a platform for 3D AR/VR automotive virtual exhibitions



JL STANDARD Co., Ltd: An AI content producer offering services like the SoulLink app, leveraging AI technology



XrisP Co., Ltd.: A company that provides real-life experiences by implementing a metaverse world via an O2O (online-to-offline) platform business model



Tripbtoz: The world’s first T2E (Travel to Earn) service company

