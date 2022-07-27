MSG Entertainment Announces Two Trey Anastasio Acoustic Performances at the Beacon Theatre – August 19 & 20, 2022

TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY, JULY 28

Performance marks the debut of Sphere Immersive Sound – the world’s most advanced concert audio system – at the Beacon Theatre

Technology developed for MSG Sphere will substantially improve audience experience at the Beacon Theatre and provide greater programming control and flexibility for artists and engineers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) (NYSE: MSGE) announced today that Trey Anastasio will play two acoustic performances at the Beacon Theatre on August 19 & 20, 2022, with tickets on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 28 at noon ET. With these shows, Anastasio will be the first artist to utilize the venue’s groundbreaking new sound system – Sphere Immersive Sound. This is the world’s most advanced concert audio system, and was developed for MSG Sphere at The Venetian, which is scheduled to open in Las Vegas in the second half of 2023.

Tickets for the Trey Anastasio shows on August 19 & 20 at The Beacon will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at noon (ET) via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available in person beginning on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.

Anastasio has a long history with MSG Entertainment’s venues, as a solo act, with Trey Anastasio Band, and with Phish, and is local to the Upper West Side, the home of the Beacon Theatre. Anastasio most recently played The Beacon in June 2021 when he performed to the venue’s first full-capacity crowd in more than 450 days. In another first for the venue, Anastasio heralded The Beacon’s first-ever virtual residency in October and November 2020 with “The Beacon Jams” – eight weekly shows that were streamed live to hundreds of thousands of fans over Twitch and raised more than $1 million for The Divided Sky Foundation.

“ We’re thrilled to welcome Trey Anastasio back to the Beacon Theatre, but even more so to have him be the first artist to utilize our incredible new audio technology,” said Jim Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MSG Entertainment. “ Trey and his team have always embraced innovation, so it made perfect sense to work with them these last few months on how we begin to introduce Sphere Immersive Sound. This will be an incredibly special acoustic performance, where the audience will truly experience the clarity and purity of his sound.”

“ I was lucky enough to experience a demo of Sphere Immersive Sound, and it’s truly unbelievable,” said Trey Anastasio. “ I am thrilled to be able to debut this cutting-edge technology at the Beacon Theatre, one of my favorite venues in the world.”

Sphere Immersive Sound uses 3D audio beamforming technology to deliver targeted, crystal-clear and uniform audio to every seat in the house – setting a new standard for sound quality in performance venues. Anastasio’s August performances will mark the first time that this audio innovation is being integrated into a performance venue, as well as the debut of MSG Sphere technology to audiences. Following these two concerts, future events at The Beacon will continue to utilize Sphere Immersive Sound. In addition to its integration at The Beacon, the full capabilities of this technology are being further customized and scaled for MSG Sphere – which will deliver unique and immersive listening experiences for audiences of up to 20,000 people.

The Beacon Theatre audio experience consists of five arrays, which are specifically tailored to the venue and direct sound to its four sections – orchestra, loge, lower balcony and upper balcony – with precision. Traditional speaker technology can deliver an inconsistent and uneven sound experience, but with beamforming technology, sound levels remain consistent from point of origin to destination – ensuring every audience member experiences the optimal sound mix, regardless of where they’re seated.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company features the original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The Company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+, deliver a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

About MSG Sphere at The Venetian

With approximately 17,500 seats – including 10,000 immersive seats – and a scalable capacity up to around 20,000 guests, MSG Sphere at The Venetian will become the venue of choice for a wide variety of content, including attractions, concerts, residencies, product launches, and sporting events. In addition to the world’s highest resolution LED screen, MSG Entertainment has developed a multi-layered audio system equipped with more than 160,000 speakers that utilize beamforming technology to deliver targeted, crystal-clear and consistent audio to every seat in the house. The venue will also feature multi-sensory technologies such as immersive seating, evocative scents and changing temperatures, to take experiential storytelling to an entirely new level. MSG Sphere at The Venetian is scheduled to open in the second half of calendar 2023.

