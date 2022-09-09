<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
MSCI Launches Insights Aiming to Streamline Investors’ Risk Management Processes

The first module, Risk Insights, features interactive dashboards that leverage analytics and cloud delivery to synthesize investment risk measures

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, has announced the launch of Risk Insights, the first module of a new analytics platform, MSCI Insights, that calculates, stores, and seamlessly delivers a broad range of risk measures to help investors identify trends and respond to rapid changes in markets.

Institutional investors will be able to access a wide range of MSCI data and analytics through MSCI Insights, which will feature performance attribution, index data, ESG data, and Climate data modules. Additional MSCI Insights modules are slated for release in the fourth quarter of 2022 and in 2023.

MSCI Risk Insights automates many analysis and reporting tasks usually performed manually by risk analysts. Automation allows investors to quickly and effectively understand the overall level of risk in their portfolios, how that risk has changed, what caused the changes, and what actions can be taken to achieve their unique investment goals.

MSCI Risk Insights provides investors with historical risk data and the ability to customize a set of dashboards delivered on the cloud containing a broad set of metrics including time-series risk, factor risk, and stress tests. These data visualizations can help investors seeking to:

  • Find concentrated positions, sectors, factors, or portfolios;
  • Identify what contributed to a portfolio’s change in risk and understand the elements that drive the risk in those portfolios over time;
  • Analyze how portfolios and their risk profiles have changed over different periods and regimes; and
  • Pinpoint statistically significant outliers.

MSCI Risk Insights fully leverages the same MSCI risk analytics used by hundreds of the largest investors worldwide.

Jorge Mina, Global Head of Analytics at MSCI, said: “Investors are increasingly leveraging a wide range of analytics in their investment process. But the explosion of information available to them in the modern investing ecosystem has led risk management teams to focus on synthesizing large amounts of data to generate reports rather than deriving meaningful insights around market trends. By bringing together world-class content via cloud delivery, the risk module of MSCI Insights creates a single channel for institutional investors to not only review and house data, but also allows them to transform it into actionable information that ultimately supports a wide range of front-to-back investment activities.”

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data, and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or performance and involve risks that may cause actual results or performance differ materially and you should not place undue reliance on them. Risks that could affect results or performance are in MSCI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year ended on December 31 that is filed with the SEC. MSCI does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. No information herein constitutes investment advice or should be relied on as such. MSCI grants no right or license to use its products or services without an appropriate license. MSCI MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR OTHERWISE WITH RESPECT TO THE INFORMATION HEREIN AND DISCLAIMS ALL LIABILITY TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

