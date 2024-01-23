MRTK3 Toolkit to Aid Taqtile in Development of New Versions of Manifest Software for Expanding Device Ecosystem

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The leader in augmented reality (AR)-based work instruction solutions, Taqtile, Inc., today announces support for MRTK3, Microsoft’s third-generation Mixed Reality Toolkit for Unity. By leveraging the MRTK3 AR/VR development framework, Taqtile will more quickly and efficiently port its advanced Manifest® platform to a growing number of OpenXR devices, including new headsets scheduled for introduction in 2024.





Key features of the cross-platform, open-source design of MRTK3 include:

Rapid prototyping for accelerated software development.

Efficient incorporation of gesture recognition across various devices.

The ability to swap out core components of AR/VR software and port them to different hardware platforms.

Support of a widening range of hardware platforms and mixed-reality devices.

“The MRTK3 toolkit is a perfect complement to our strategy of supporting a wide range of mixed reality devices,” said John Tomizuka, CTO, Taqtile. “By implementing MRTK3, we’ll have new avenues for expedited development of our Manifest work-instruction software for the expanding ecosystem of AR and VR hardware.”

The Manifest development team will leverage various MRTK3 improvements, including versioning, architecture, performance, and user interface (UI) advances. Commonly used building blocks within MRTK3, such as the volumetric button, gesture controls, sliders, bounds control for interacting with virtual objects, and an object manipulator will also expedite development of new versions of Manifest.

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs. Taqtile exists to empower and equip people with the tools they need to complete their jobs flawlessly, accurately, every time. By leveraging proven technologies, including spatial computing, augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile’s Manifest platform empowers deskless workers to complete complex tasks more efficiently, completely, and safely than ever before. Taqtile is a proud member of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” list for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, and 2023). For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit https://taqtile.com/.

