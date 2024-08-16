mPulse Welcomes Renowned Healthcare Industry Leaders as Keynotes for Activate2024

Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group, will discuss efforts to revolutionize consumer health journeys and promote health equity

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–mPulse, the leader in Health Experience and Insights (HXI) technology, today announced Sachin H. Jain and Dr. Haider Warraich, as keynote speakers for Activate2024, an industry conference that will bring together healthcare executives to explore ways to improve health activation and the digital experience.





Dr. Jain is CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan, where he is responsible for the organization’s growth, diversification, and ongoing efforts to reduce healthcare disparities. Recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the “100 Most Influential People in US Healthcare” and by the Boston VA Medical Center for excellence in clinical care with the “Golden Heart Award,” Dr. Jain brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Activate2024. His session, “What Does Better Healthcare Look Like?” will explore changes that need to be made to the delivery of healthcare so we can better solve the problems people have managing their health.

“The most urgent challenge in today’s healthcare landscape is bridging the gaps in access and quality of healthcare across racial, ethnic, and socio-economic groups,” said Dr. Jain. “Speaking at Activate2024 will allow me to not only spread the message and highlight the importance of our mission, but also collaborate with the brightest minds in healthcare to find digital solutions that address this key matter. We want to continue to push technological innovations and creativity in healthcare to ensure all people have access to great, quality healthcare.”

In addition, Dr. Haider Warraich, who serves as a Senior Advisor for Chronic Disease to the FDA Commissioner, will be the event’s clinical keynote in his capacity as a cardiologist, researcher and author. Dr. Warraich is the author of the internationally acclaimed books Modern Death, State of the Heart and The Song of Our Scars and writes frequently for the New York Times and Washington Post. Leveraging his experience as a physician, researcher, author, and mPulse Streaming Health expert, Dr. Warraich will lead a session on the future of patient-clinician relationships.

Now in its 8th year, Activate2024 demonstrates mPulse’s continued focus on creating consumer-centric digital experiences and expanding inclusivity in healthcare by providing culturally relevant engagement strategies. Held in Dallas, Texas from September 24 – 25, 2024, Activate2024 will bring together more than 300 healthcare partners and influential leaders across the healthcare landscape to explore cutting-edge engagement strategies and innovative technologies for consumer health activation.

“As people struggle to access and navigate the complexity of our healthcare system, it is vital for providers, insurers, and all involved to transform the way they engage in order to reach the communities most at risk,” said Bob Farrell, CEO of mPulse. “Activate2024 is set up for healthcare leaders to share the innovations, insights and strategies that are needed to improve the consumer experience and health outcome – ultimately yielding best-in-class digital solutions to promote health equity.”

Registration for Activate2024 is now open. Visit https://go.mpulse.com/activate2024 to register and learn more about the conference. For more information about mPulse and its innovative solutions, visit https://mpulse.com/.

About mPulse

mPulse, a leader in digital solutions for the healthcare industry, is transforming consumer experiences to deliver better, more equitable health outcomes. By combining AI-powered analytics, omnichannel outreach and digital health navigation technology, mPulse creates personalized health journeys and provides advanced insights to power collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem. With over a decade of experience and 4 billion consumer touchpoints annually, mPulse is the trusted Health Experience and Insights (HXI) partner for over 300 healthcare organizations. To learn more, visit www.mpulse.com.

