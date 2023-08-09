mPulse Mobile recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2023

Gartner cited the digital health engagement company as a Sample Vendor in two different transformational market categories.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–mPulse Mobile, a leader in conversational AI and digital engagement solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced that it was recognized by Gartner in its “Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2023” (July 2023) report as a Sample Vendor in both the Consumer-Centric Health Products and Community Resource Network Management (CRNM) categories.





According to Gartner, consumer-centric health products focus on members’ actual health improvement and provide choice and flexibility through end-to-end personalized benefit plans and health and wellness solutions. Consumer-centric health products connect members to the broader healthcare ecosystem and utilize multi-experience modalities to encourage early and ongoing health and wellness engagement. They also provide care delivery options that resonate the most to the member whether digital, in person or at home.

In addition, Gartner states that “CRNM has the potential for transformative benefits such as: Closing health disparities and advancing health equity.”

This recognition marks the second consecutive year mPulse Mobile has been identified as a Sample Vendor for the Consumer-Centric Health Products category—a market segment providing solutions that encourage early and ongoing health and wellness among populations. Recognizing the momentum of the category, Garter shortened the timeframe to mainstream market adoption from ‘five to ten’ years to ‘two to five’ years, and categorized the market impact as transformational.

The mPulse team believes this Hype Cycle identifies key capabilities payers must adopt to overcome a particularly volatile business and societal environment. Though health plans have historically seen slow progress in digitalization efforts, the disruption they have been experiencing since 2020 has led to an urgent demand for new technologies to create efficiencies and drive competitiveness in the market. To industry observers, mPulse Mobile’s inclusion in the report demonstrates the company’s expertise and technology can support the significant transformational strategies being implemented by leading health plans.

“We are honored to be identified as a Sample Vendor for two categories in Gartner’s Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2023,” said Bob Farrell, CEO of mPulse Mobile. “We believe the recognition within two categories demonstrates mPulse Mobile’s ability to impact the broader healthcare ecosystem and deliver innovative solutions at scale that address potential barriers to improve access to care and resources. We work with over 200 healthcare organizations who leverage our digital solutions to focus on these strategies, and it is clear that when healthcare organizations invest in the right technologies, they can deliver outcomes that provide value to members and consumers, improving health outcomes while increasing profitability.”

GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

