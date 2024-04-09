Mozart Data Launches Google BigQuery Integration for Managed Data Platform

The new integration gives current and future BigQuery users enhanced abilities to automate data pipelines and operationalize data

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bigquery–Mozart Data, the all-in-one data platform, today announced it is launching an integration for Google BigQuery. Previously, all Mozart customers utilized a Snowflake data warehouse. The new integration enables more growing companies across industries to unlock valuable insights with fewer resources.





Mozart Data for BigQuery was launched as a natural evolution of Mozart’s core offering: a managed data platform with best-in-class analyst support, so teams can reliably centralize their data and uncover actionable insights to drive their business more successfully. By integrating with an industry leader like Google BigQuery, Mozart is prepared to help future and existing BigQuery users, including dedicated Google shops, overcome their data challenges on the path towards truly data-driven operations.

“We’re excited about this new integration because we know how many companies want BiqQuery as their data warehouse and love the GCP ecosystem. Even still, many of those cannot afford to invest a great deal of time and resources towards data engineering and setting up ETL and the rest of their data infrastructure. Mozart is built to solve that problem in a matter of hours,” said Peter Fishman, Co-Founder and CEO of Mozart Data

Mozart Data’s platform can be set up in less than an hour and provides an industry-leading number of data source connectors, data transformation and orchestration layers, and additional features to help teams automate their data work.

Mozart Data’s Peter Fishman will be publicly sharing additional details about this integration Thursday, 4.11.24 at 9:37 AM in the Startup Lounge at Google’s Next conference.

Want to learn more about Mozart Data’s product and Google BigQuery integration? Schedule time with the team.

Contacts

For additional information, please contact:



Cody Carmen



cody@mozartdata.com