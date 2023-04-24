Moxe Health Receives 2023 Points of Light Award from KLAS Research

Moxe’s digital clinical data exchange solution resulted in improved HEDIS metrics for Humana and increased efficiencies for a large academic medical center

MADISON, Wis. & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moxe Health (Moxe), a leader in healthcare interoperability and clinical data exchange, announced today that it received a Points of Light Recognition Award from KLAS Research for its work with Humana and a large academic medical center. This is the second year in a row that Moxe has been honored with a Points of Light award.

Points of Light Recognition Awards are selected by the KLAS K2 Payer/Provider Collaborative, which is focused on reducing friction and facilitating trust, collaboration, and alignment between payers, providers, and HIT vendors. Successful partnerships to reduce cost and inefficiency are featured in the 2023 KLAS Points of Light Report.

“Moxe was founded to make healthcare affordable by reducing administrative waste and improving payer-provider relations. It’s exciting to be recognized by KLAS for accomplishing these goals,” says Dan Wilson, founder and CEO of Moxe Health. “We thank Humana and the academic medical center for actively eliminating administrative complexity. Through automation and increased transparency our partnership opened new collaboration opportunities and significantly reduced administrative waste.”

The Points of Light Report includes a case study on how Moxe’s automated chart retrieval solution helped Humana and the academic medical center produce accurate, complete data to successfully participate in value-based contracts. Moxe also helped both organizations reduce onerous administrative work created by labor-intensive data exchange processes. Moxe’s solution was recognized by KLAS for enabling Humana and the provider organization to:

Increase efficiency and reduce workload for the provider’s HIM, help desk, and technical support departments

Produce more accurate HEDIS ® metrics for Humana

Improve financial incentives for Humana and the provider

During the annual K2 Payer/Provider Summit in May, KLAS will present recognition awards to payers, provider organizations, and vendors, including Moxe, whose efforts remove administrative waste and advance interoperability.

To review Moxe’s KLAS case study in the Points of Light report, visit this page.

About Moxe Health

Moxe connects the healthcare ecosystem with high quality, meaningful clinical data. Compatible with the leading EHRs, Moxe improves collaboration by simplifying the way providers securely share data and enabling payers to acquire the data they need, when and how they need it. Moxe’s API-first approach is revolutionizing the bidirectional exchange of privacy-minded data to support risk adjustment, quality improvement, payment integrity, value-based care, and more. www.moxehealth.com

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world’s healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.klasresearch.com.

