Movius Awarded AZRAMP Vendor Certification

SCaaS™ Provider Meets High Standards of Arizona Department of Homeland Security

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Movius, the leading global provider of secure, AI-powered, purpose-driven communications software, today announced it has been approved vendor status by the Arizona Department of Homeland Security. Movius joins over 300 technology providers vetted by the Arizona Risk and Authorization Management Program (AZRAMP) to maintain compliance with all National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) regulation requirements. With AZRAMP approval, MultiLine™ by Movius, the company’s secure, mobile communications software, is now available to all statewide agencies.





Movius provides Secure Communications as a Service (SCaaS™), offering a complete work and personal separation solution on any mobile device. MultiLine™ by Movius is the trusted solution for using mobile voice, text, social channels, and Microsoft Teams for business-to-customer communications globally. This mobile communication evolution is what the company calls Phone 3.0™. Leading financial services, healthcare, and other regulated enterprises around the world use the company’s unified, secure communication platform to connect with their customers in more convenient, cost-effective, and compliant ways. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices around the world, Movius works with leading, global service providers including T-Mobile, SingTel, and 3. To learn more about Movius, visit www.movius.ai.

