Movistar is Bringing the Helium Network to Over 2 Million Subscribers in Mexico

2.3 million Movistar subscribers will soon gain access to the Helium Network as coverage becomes available

To accelerate expansion, Helium Mobile Hotspots will be available both in Movistar retail stores and online to consumers

The partnership reduces infrastructure costs while improving coverage by relying on Helium’s decentralized network instead of traditional cell towers when possible

This pioneering solution is ready for integration with other operators who wish to implement decentralized telecommunication networks based on Helium's blockchain technology

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HeliumMobile--Movistar, Telefónica’s mobile carrier in Mexico, and Helium, a pioneer in decentralized wireless communications, are beginning to roll out the Helium Network, activating service to over 2 million Movistar subscribers across Mexico. This initial phase of the partnership will include network expansion in over 300 sites.

In 2024, Movistar and Helium carried out a pilot project with real Movistar customers. The pilot aimed to extend the operator's coverage in the country in certain areas to allow the offloading of mobile data traffic on the Helium Network. This was made possible thanks to a jointly designed architecture that allows Movistar subscribers to seamlessly connect to the Helium Network.

This expansion accelerates the mass adoption of the Helium Network while reducing Movistar costs. The Helium community will deploy Helium Mobile Hotspots, which will be made available for purchase in Movistar retail stores and online channels, to rapidly expand coverage in Mexico. As part of this agreement, Movistar will also be able to resell Helium Network coverage to other local MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators).

The successful pilots conducted in Mexico City and Oaxaca underscore the potential of Helium’s decentralized wireless technology. During the pilot phase, Movistar subscribers offloaded an average of 390 MB of data daily to the Helium Network—the equivalent of five hours of social media browsing or sending 3,900 emails—and maintained roughly one hour of daily connection time.

Together, Helium and Movistar are flipping traditional telco on its head with a bold new business model that leverages network infrastructure that acts as mini-cell towers powered by individuals rather than massive centrally-operated cell towers. This model slashes overhead infrastructure costs for carriers while improving coverage for consumers. As a major player in the telco industry, Movistar's embrace of this people-powered model demonstrates the potential of decentralized wireless and puts Mexico at the forefront of cutting-edge technology.

“At Telefónica Movistar México, we are focused on working under an alliances model that allows technological deployment acceleration and better quality for users, while generating efficiencies. We’re seeing what’s possible and exploring how a network powered by people can bring more value to Telefónica and our subscribers across Mexico. This partnership will be a milestone in reshaping connectivity, with Mexico leading the charge,” said Camilo Aya Caro, President & CEO of Telefónica Movistar México.

Today, the Helium Network has nearly 59,000 Hotspots deployed across Mexico and the U.S. and more than 300,000 daily subscribers from Helium Mobile and other major carriers already using the Network. Anyone can contribute to building the Helium Network by setting up a Hotspot in a local business, retail shop, event venue, or other location with high foot traffic. In return, Hotspot owners are rewarded in crypto for providing coverage and connecting nearby phones. The more phone data that Hotspots transfer, the more the Hotspot owner can earn.

“Helium is on a mission to make connectivity more affordable for the masses,” said Mario Di Dio, GM of Network at Helium. “Collaborating with Movistar amplifies our vision of decentralized connectivity, inviting millions of their subscribers to use the Helium Network.”

A global corporate project

Movistar Mexico has been supported in this initiative by Telefónica Innovación Digital, the company of the Telefónica Group that promotes innovation and the creation of technologies to continue projecting the future. Together with Helium, it has developed a pioneering controller solution that can be integrated with other operators who want to implement decentralized telecommunications networks based on Helium's blockchain technology.

Helium is also part of the portfolio of startups invested in by Wayra, Telefónica's corporate venture capital. This investment reinforces Telefónica's strategy of attracting innovation and developing solutions that increase its technological capacity and offer innovative solutions that improve customer service and optimize operating costs.

Learn more at helium.com/mexico.

About Telefónica Movistar México

Telefónica Movistar Mexico has more than 24 million customers in the country and is part of Telefónica Hispanoamérica, one of the largest telecommunications service providers in the region. The company, which operates under the Movistar commercial brand, offers fixed broadband connectivity services – with FTTH solutions – and mobile with 4G and 5G networks, as well as a wide range of digital services for 113 million residential and business customers in the region. Telefónica Hispanoamérica offers its services in: Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Uruguay, Chile and Argentina.

About Helium

Helium is on a mission to revolutionize connectivity by empowering people to help build a more open, secure, and affordable network. Through its global decentralized network, anyone can create wireless coverage for their community and earn rewards for participating. Together, we’re shaping a future where affordable connectivity and access to information are within reach for everyone, everywhere. Learn more at helium.com.

Nova Labs, Inc., the founders of the Helium Network, is invested by Telefónica Ventures, Telefónica’s Corporate Venture Capital vehicle for strategic investments that fit with the company and attract innovation developed by third parties quickly and that can be integrated within the Group.

Helium™ is a registered trademark of Decentralized Wireless Foundation, Inc. used under license.

