Home Business Wire Moving iMage Technologies to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results on February...
Business Wire

Moving iMage Technologies to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results on February 14, 2024

di Business Wire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MITQ #entertainment–Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) will host a conference call discussing financial and operational results for its second quarter fiscal 2024 ended December 31, 2023, on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.


The earnings release will be posted at roughly 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 14, 2024 and accessible through the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.movingimagetech.com/.

Dial-in and Webcast Information

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-4018

Toll/International: 1-201-689-8471

Call me™: Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ Link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1655735&tp_key=73206c05af

Telephone Replay

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay Expiration: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET

Access ID: 13744353

Telephone Replays will be made available after conference end time.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology solutions and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibitions, sports venues and eSports. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solutions, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT’s Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theaters and stadiums. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

Contacts

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Vice President, Strategic Communications for Moving iMage Technologies

Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

Brian@haydenir.com

Articoli correlati

Veeam to Provide Data Backup and Recovery Software for the U.S. Navy with Contract in Total Value of $21 Million

Business Wire Business Wire -
COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DataProtection--Veeam® Software, the leader in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, today announced the award of a $5...
Continua a leggere

Sompo Horizon Enters AgeTech Collaborative™ From AARP®, Fueling Innovation for Aging Care Technology

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sompo Horizon, a premier caregiving benefits provider and subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, is pleased to announce it...
Continua a leggere

The College for Financial Planning®—a Kaplan Company Releases 2024 Survey of Financial Planning Professionals’ Views on Issues Ranging from Job Satisfaction to DEI to...

Business Wire Business Wire -
CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--The College for Financial Planning—a Kaplan Company has released its 2024 Survey of Trends, which explores the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php