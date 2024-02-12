Moving iMage Technologies to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results on February 14, 2024

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MITQ #entertainment–Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) will host a conference call discussing financial and operational results for its second quarter fiscal 2024 ended December 31, 2023, on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





The earnings release will be posted at roughly 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 14, 2024 and accessible through the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.movingimagetech.com/.

Dial-in and Webcast Information



Date/Time: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET



Toll-Free: 1-877-407-4018



Toll/International: 1-201-689-8471



Call me™: Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ Link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.



Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1655735&tp_key=73206c05af

Telephone Replay



Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671



Replay Expiration: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET



Access ID: 13744353



Telephone Replays will be made available after conference end time.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology solutions and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibitions, sports venues and eSports. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solutions, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT’s Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theaters and stadiums. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

Contacts

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA



Vice President, Strategic Communications for Moving iMage Technologies



Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR



(346) 396-8696



Brian@haydenir.com