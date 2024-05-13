Home Business Wire Moving iMage Technologies Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Moving iMage Technologies Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MITQ #entertainment–Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) will host a conference call discussing financial and operational results for its third quarter fiscal 2024 ended March 31, 2024, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.


The earnings release will be posted at roughly 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 15, 2024, 2024 and accessible through the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.movingimagetech.com/.

Dial-in and Webcast Information

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 12:00 a.m. ET

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-4021

Toll/International: 1-201-689-8472

Call me™: Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ Link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1671871&tp_key=cda72b6393

Telephone Replay

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay Expiration: Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET

Access ID: 13746715

Telephone Replays will be made available after conference end time.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology solutions and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibitions, sports venues and eSports. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solutions, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT’s Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theaters and stadiums. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

Contacts

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Vice President, Strategic Communications and Investor Relations for Moving iMage Technologies

Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

Brian@haydenir.com

